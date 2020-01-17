Brandi Passante Flaunts Cleavage In A Sparkly Mini Dress And Poses With ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Characters

The 'Storage Wars' star was attending an event in Colorado.

Storage Wars fan favorite Brandi Passante had her Instagram followers going wild over a revealing outfit that she rocked during a night out in Aurora, Colorado.

On Thursday, the reality show star took to Instagram to share a video and a set of photos with her fans. Brandi was shown wearing a sparkly black mini dress with a plunging, wide neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. The figure-hugging sequined garment had a skirt that hit right above the knee. On her feet, Brandi wore a pair of chic black pumps with pointed toes.

Brandi’s hair and makeup were equally as glamorous as her outfit. She was wearing her blond tresses styled in big, bouncy curls and parted to the side. Her hair was partially clipped back with silver bobby pins, one of which was embellished with a crystal-encrusted filigree detail. For her beauty look, she sported a dramatic smoky eye and full, long eyelashes.

In the video that Brandi included at the beginning of her post, she could be seen sitting at a table. She was downing a glass of white wine as Derude’s 1999 trance techno hit “Sandstorm” blasted in the background. Brandi raised her arm up in the air and began to dance as she polished off her drink.

In the first of the photos that followed the video, Brandi and her friend, hairstylist Lecie Meyers, were pictured posing with two men dressed like the Lion and Scarecrow characters from The Wizard of Oz.

According to Brandi’s geotag, she and Lecie were attending an event the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center located in Aurora, Colorado. The entire function appeared to have a Wizard of Oz theme. In a subsequent snapshot, Brandi and Lecie were pictured posing in front of a small house facade. A pair of fake legs clad in black and white striped stockings with red slippers on their feet stuck out from the underneath the wooden structure. These limbs were obviously supposed to represent the Wicked Witch of the East.

In her third snapshot, Brandi and Lecie were pictured posing with a woman dressed up like Glinda the Good Witch. Brandi’s fourth and final photo showed the two pals standing in front of a row of cornstalks.

Brandi’s post documenting her trip to Oz was much appreciated by her Instagram followers.

“Damn Brandi. Internet will burn because of this,” read one response to her post.

“Goddess of love so sexy and HOT,” wrote another fan.

“Holy crap woman!!!!! Could you POSSIBLY be more spectacular!!!!” gushed a third admirer.

This isn’t the only time Brandi has wowed her fans by showing off her party wear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers also responded enthusiastically to a photo of Brandi rocking a tight sparkly dress at a NASCAR party.