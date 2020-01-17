American Bombshell Molly Eskam Spills Out Of Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

American model Molly Eskam has delivered another sensational bikini update. The American model and social media sensation is known for her killer body, with regular swimwear updates on Instagram.

The 21-year-old model was somewhere on the beach at the ritzy La Quinta Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in California wearing a black, string bikini that left very little to the imagination. The bikini top featured a classic triangle cut with strings that tied over her neck and around her back. Although it seems like the top was very tiny against Molly’s abundant chest, she is close to spilling out of the itty-bitty swimwear.

The update showcased the blond beauty’s fabulous figure in a seductive pose. The snap showed Molly standing somewhere at the beach running her hand through her hair. While Molly was only photographed until her mid-section, the snap was able to capture her curvy hips and hourglass shape. The model tilted her head back and closed her eyes as the wind blew through her hair. Molly’s backdrop consisted of beautiful rocky mountains, brown-colored sand, and the rich blue sky.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s already earned a ton of attention from her fans. So far, the shot has earned up over 144,000 likes, in addition to well over 955 comments. Fans and followers commented on the image to let Molly know that she looks gorgeous, while many others raved over her amazing body. A few admirers were short on words, they dropped a series of emoji instead.

“Omg Molly, you look so freaking good1” one social media user commented on the image with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are an amazing person and keep doing what you’re doing. It would make my whole year if you followed me and I bet you won’t see this,” commented one hopeful follower with a heart emoji.

“Love you, Molly but I think that top is a bit small,” a third social media user chimed in.

“You deserve to be treated like a queen. So gorgeous,” one more admirer wrote.

On January 13, the model updated her fans to a racy mirror selfie, where she rocked a plum-colored satin bikini that showed off her abundant cleavage and killer body, The Inquisitr reported. According to the caption, Molly revealed that the skimpy two-piece was a gift by the online retail giant, Fashion Nova. The previous update was loved by her fans and gained an enormous amount of likes with 164,000 and 1,300-plus comments.