Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Flaunts Bikini Bod In Before & After Progress Picture

The model provided fitness inspiration in her latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, January 16, Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert provided her 2.1 million Instagram followers with fitness inspiration by uploading a before-and-after progression picture.

The image consists of two photos, both taken outside with green foliage in the background. The first picture shows Anita standing with her shoulders hunched, as she smoked a cigarette. She wore a black sports bra and low-rise, cropped denim pants, with an elastic waistband.

In the following photo, the bodybuilder flaunted her fit physique in a skimpy black bikini, that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece put Anita’s washboard abs and sculpted hips on full display. She held onto a red apple, as she posed with one of her hands above her head. The brunette bombshell accessorized the sexy look with a leopard-print baseball hat, oversized sunglasses, statement earrings, and a pair of sandals. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the social media sensation shared an empowering message about her fitness journey. She explained that she has achieved her fit physique through hard work and dedication. She also revealed that she used to consume both alcohol and unhealthy foods. In addition, Anita stated that she regularly smoked cigarettes. The trainer went on to say that her physical and mental health has improved since focusing on her fitness and making healthy choices. She then proceeded to promote her six week fitness challenge.

Many of Anita’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with praise.

“WOW… based on your current amazing physique, I would’ve guessed you were always in great shape. This is a seriously impressive transformation,” wrote one commenter.

“Honestly your current shape is blowing my mind girl!!!! Absolutely insane,” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful you look amazing,” said another fan.

“You’re awesome and inspirational,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

Anita engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The inspiring post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the Instagram influencer has a tendency to post fitness related content on social media. Recently, she uploaded a video that showed her doing a series of intensive exercises that targeted her lower body. She sizzled in a blue sports bra and skintight leggings while she did lunges, lunge drops, open stance lunges, and back kicks. That post has been liked over 18,000 times since it was shared.