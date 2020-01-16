Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Flaunts Bikini Bod In Before & After Progress Picture

On Thursday, January 16, Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert provided her 2.1 million Instagram followers with fitness inspiration by uploading a before-and-after progression picture.
The image consists of two photos, both taken outside with green foliage in the background. The first picture shows Anita standing with her shoulders hunched, as she smoked a cigarette. She wore a black sports bra and low-rise, cropped denim pants, with an elastic waistband.
In the following photo, the bodybuilder flaunted her fit physique in a skimpy black bikini, that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece put Anita’s washboard abs and sculpted hips on full display. She held onto a red apple, as she posed with one of her hands above her head. The brunette bombshell accessorized the sexy look with a leopard-print baseball hat, oversized sunglasses, statement earrings, and a pair of sandals. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.
In the caption, the social media sensation shared an empowering message about her fitness journey. She explained that she has achieved her fit physique through hard work and dedication. She also revealed that she used to consume both alcohol and unhealthy foods. In addition, Anita stated that she regularly smoked cigarettes. The trainer went on to say that her physical and mental health has improved since focusing on her fitness and making healthy choices. She then proceeded to promote her six week fitness challenge.
View this post on Instagram
???? ➡️ ????…..???? . It is HARD work ladies… . But it is 100% worth it‼️ . For those of you that don’t know me my name is Anita???????? ☺ . I’m originally from Hungary ????????, i grew up in the tiniest town, my parents are farmers, no one in my family had any background in sports, nutrition or whatsoever. . I wasn’t born with any special skills… . Parents were not wealthy… . Nothing was handed to me by all means . I had to work hard for everything I ever wanted or COULD want. . And as you could tell from the picture on the left, my body didn’t always look the way it looks now. . BUT to be completely honest I wasn’t taking care of my body at all…???? . ❌Alcohol ❌Tons of junk food ❌Smoking????????♀(yeah, i used to???? , its sad i know, but this is what it is) . Thinking back, I was kinda treating my body as if I had another one waiting for me once I finished ruining this one ???? . I got tired of not being happy with myself & not liking the way i look. I knew I NEEDED to make some serious physical and MENTAL???? adjustments . I became super passionate about ????????♀workout & eating healthy very quickly. . And a couple of things happened… . ✅I became HAPPIER ✅I felt AMAZING mentally and physically ✅I became a better sister, daughter, friend, PARTNER ✅I got career-focused and I had a vision for the FUTURE ✅I felt at peace with my life and my choices . Ladies, I’m here to tell you that I was YOU, I have been in your shoes ???? and trust me when I say there is a light ????at the end of the tunnel! . It took me long YEARS, but I found the best method to build a strong ????????feminine body! . You are only 6 weeks???? away from your new ????self . From a HAPPIER and more CONFIDENT you ???? @fitqueen_army . Tap ????????#FitQueenChallenge & #TeamAnitaHerbert to see what you’ll be getting yourself ????into! . My clients are REAL people with REAL results!???? They have full time jobs, partners, kids, REAL DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES and are making ????MINDBLOWING changes without spending 24/7 at the gym or eating basic ????chicken and rice. . It’s time ⏰to throw away the fears and excuses! . Ready for change? : ‼️FitQueen challenge is already 90% FULL ???? CLICK the link in BIO ☝????and secure your new body TODAY‼️
Many of Anita’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with praise.
“WOW… based on your current amazing physique, I would’ve guessed you were always in great shape. This is a seriously impressive transformation,” wrote one commenter.
“Honestly your current shape is blowing my mind girl!!!! Absolutely insane,” added a different devotee.
“Beautiful you look amazing,” said another fan.
“You’re awesome and inspirational,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.
Anita engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.
The inspiring post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.
As fans are aware, the Instagram influencer has a tendency to post fitness related content on social media. Recently, she uploaded a video that showed her doing a series of intensive exercises that targeted her lower body. She sizzled in a blue sports bra and skintight leggings while she did lunges, lunge drops, open stance lunges, and back kicks. That post has been liked over 18,000 times since it was shared.