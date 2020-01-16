‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Olivia Brower Sizzles In Sparkly Swimsuit In Sneak Peek From Upcoming Spread

Olivia Brower is back for her second year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the magazine announced late on Wednesday, January 15, on its verified Instagram page.

The model herself took to her own account shortly after the announcement to share her own sneak peek of her upcoming spread, and her fans are going wild for it.

In the photo, Brower is lying on her back in the sand with one arm up over her head as the other rests next to her torso. The California native also has one leg bent and the other stretched out in front of her. While Brower didn’t add a geotag to her post, the same photo shared by Sports Illustrated reveals that the photo was shot in the British Virgin Islands.

Brower is rocking a one-piece bathing suit that boasts a sparkly silver fabric that makes the model glow, helping bring out her sun-kissed complexion. The suit features one strap that goes over her right shoulder, while the opposite side is bare. The neckline dips into the left side of her chest, putting quite a bit of her ample cleavage on display.

The suit also has high-cut sides that come up high on her hips, baring her full, wide hips while contrasting her strong lower body with her tight midsection. Sports Illustrated tagged the brand Iztali Swim on its post, suggesting this is where the swimsuit Brower is from.

Brower has her head tilted to the side as she shoots a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way. Her golden brown hair is pulled back in a ponytail that rests next to her head. The model completed her look with a reddish smoky eye and black eyeliner, while bronzer helps bring out the gold of her skin while accentuating the strong structure of her cheekbones.

The post proved to be a hit a lot of her 321,000 Instagram fans. In under a day of going live, the photo has garnered more than 10,600 likes and upwards of 140 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to congratulate her achievement, while also leaving a trail of compliments and emoji.

“[W]oooohooo!!! congrats,” one user replied, following the words with festive emoji.

“Killed it girl,” wrote another user, including a series of fire and red heart emoji after the comment.

“[C]ongrats beauty!” a third user chimed in, adding clapping hands and a cat with heart-eyes emoji.