Audrey Roloff Shares Photo Of Bare Postpartum Belly And Gets Real About Post-Birth Woes

Audrey shared her post-birth struggles and said that she wished someone would have warned her about what was coming.

Audrey Roloff was applauded by fans after baring her postpartum stomach on Instagram and getting real about what happens to a woman’s body after giving birth. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Little People Big World star shared a photo of herself holding her baby boy, Bode, curled up against her chest. Audrey was rocking a black sports bra and black sweatpants, and she had the bottoms slightly pulled down to show off her small belly bulge.

Audrey’s photo of her post-birth body was accompanied by a lengthy caption documenting some of the many struggles she’s dealt with after giving birth. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, welcomed their second child on January 8.

Audrey revealed that she’s been rewarded with plenty of “newborn snuggles and heart melting moments” since meeting little Bode. However, the joy of childbirth was also followed by a difficult, ongoing recovery period that has included a lot of pain and sacrifice. Her list of post-birth woes included breast swelling, pelvic pain, discomfort from her stitches “down there,” light-headedness from postpartum hemorrhaging, and sore muscles from going through labor.

Audrey revealed that she experienced postpartum contractions that were worse this time around than they were after her first birth. She also wrote that Bode was contributing to her pains by chomping her “nipples to shreds” while breastfeeding.

Audrey revealed that one reason she decided to share such graphic descriptions of her postpartum problems was because she doesn’t feel that enough women talk about all the different physical issues that they struggle with after giving birth. According to the reality show star, she wishes she would have been forewarned about the harsh reality of the painful recovery process that begins after having a baby.

“I wish someone would have better prepared me the first time around or been more honest about all the after-birth pains.”

Audrey also wrote about how she’s had to force herself to relax and recover from her pregnancy. She noted that it can be hard for some women, herself included, to avoid putting self-imposed pressure on themselves to start working out, doing housework, and fulfilling social obligations immediately after giving birth.

Audrey’s Instagram post has received over 150,000 likes so far. Thousands of her followers also took to the comments section to let her know that they appreciated her honesty about what she was going through. Many of them were mothers or moms-to-be who agreed with Audrey’s remarks about wishing she’d been better prepared for what to expect after giving birth.

“You have NO idea how I wish someone would of warned me of all the postpartum pains and aches… that’s what left me traumatized. I was not mentally prepared for the that 4 trimester horror!!” wrote one fan.

“Thank you for being so genuine and real!” read another response to Audrey’s post. “I am due with our first baby in July and I feel like I have a lot to learn so thank you for being so open with your experiences, I know I appreciate it!”