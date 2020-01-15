Gabby Epstein Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Strapless Lace Dress

Australian model Gabby Epstein looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram update, in which she wore a lovely, white lace dress.

The beauty’s elegant dress was strapless, and it fit Gabby like a glove. The low-cut neckline showed off her cleavage as well as her shapely shoulders. It had a nude lining underneath the went to the middle of Gabby thighs. The rest of the dress was sheer lace that hung down to the middle of Gabby’s calves. The number also had a thigh-high slit on one side.

Gabby’s update consisted of three snaps that showed her standing outside on a deck with a pool in the background. Tress and part of the sky could also be seen behind her.

The pictures showed her from the front in different poses. Two of the snaps showed her body from the knees up. One photo captured her as she looked at something off to the side with a huge smile on her face. She teased her fans by pulling up the slit, exposing her bare thigh. With one hand on the deck wall, she stood with one hip out, accentuating her hourglass shape. Another photo showed her in a similar pose smiling at the camera.

The remaining picture showed all of Gabby’s body. She smiled at the camera as she stood with one leg crossed in front of the other. She wore a pair of strappy pink heels to complete her look.

The stunner’s hair was parted down the middle and fell in loose curls over her shoulders. She added some bling to the chic outfit by wearing hoop earrings, layered necklaces, a chain bracelet and several rings.

In the post’s caption, Gabby mentioned the dress was from Showpo.

Her fans raved over how stunning she looked in it.

“you’re literally the most beautiful and gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen,” one admirer commented.

“I wish I could like this more than once! You’re stunning!” a second follower said.

Some fans were taken with Gabby’s infectious smile.

“You should be in a movie. That smile is amazing,” said a third fan.

“Your smile is adorable,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Most of the time, Gabby is thrilling her followers with snaps that show her scantily clad in bikinis, so the chic dress was a nice change. But the beauty isn’t just about swimwear. She recently showed off her fit physique in a pair of jeans and a strapless top.