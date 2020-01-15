Instagram Sensation Diana Vazquez Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Hot New Instagram Snap

Diana Vazquez looks smoking hot in her most recent Instagram share. The Florida-based model rocked a skin-baring top that flaunted her voluptuous chest.

In the photo, Diana was seen posing indoors, although it was unclear if she was in a bedroom or a living room. She wore a white, long-sleeved lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline, putting her cleavage on full display while she looked into the camera and gave a sultry gaze. The beauty wore her hair down and straight, parted on the right side, posing in such a way that the right side of her face was slightly obscured in the shot. The fabric on Diana’s bodysuit was tight and hugged her curves.

In the caption, the model greeted her fans while sharing a line from a song.

The social media share, which was posted two days ago was loved by Diana’s followers. It garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 350 comments. Fans left the bombshell plenty of compliments in the comments section, while other admirers were not so chatty and just dropped a combination of emoji.

“That’s actually a really good song…nice quote…hot hot hot!” commented a fan, adding a string of flame emoji.

“Diana, gosh you melt so many hearts,” gushed an admirer.

“You are so amazingly breathtakingly beautiful, your body is so amazingly sexy and perfect @ms_dianavazquez. Another one of your posts that made my day, baby. Thank you so much,” a follower complimented.

“Good morning, beautiful creation, so wonderful in your photos. Dazzle with the beautiful sunrise,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Other comments on Diana’s photo were written in other languages such as Spanish, German, Indian, and Japanese — proving that she has fans from all over the globe.

The Latina model has been on a selfie kick lately. In fact, just five days ago, she shared another snap that she took on her phone. In the pic, she rocked a white off-the-shoulder top that revealed a thrilling amount of cleavage and showcased her radiant beauty in the picture.

On January 5, Diana flaunted her big assets again in another provocative update. In it, she donned a ribbed mauve-colored top that had a big cut-out in the chest area, which enabled her to showcase her massive assets. On December 30 of last year, Diana shared a sultry mirror selfie on Instagram where she looked smoking hot in a striped button-down shirt which was open to showcase her cleavage. As of late, it amassed over 17,000 likes and 200-plus comments.