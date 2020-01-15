Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Runs On The Beach In Bikini That Shows Off Her Killer Body

Ariana James has been bringing her A-game to her Instagram feed, and her most recent post is not exception.

On Tuesday, January 14, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a new photo in which she smolders in a tiny bikini that puts her enviable figure front and center.

In the photo, James can be seen running on a beach as she strikes a gorgeous smile. As she indicated via the geotag paired with her post, the fitness model posed for this snap while at South Point in Miami Beach, Florida. Even without the geotag, most viewers could have guessed the location based on the iconic lifeguard tower that features in the background.

James is rocking a cute two-piece bathing suit that boasts a seashell prints against a white background. The bikini top features an underwire structure that presses against the model’s chest, helping accentuate her ample cleavage. The cups of the bra are pretty large, offering good support. The top has an interesting set of strings that meet on her chest before going around her neck.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms whose strings tie up on the sides. The bottoms sit high on her hips, highlighting the contrast between her strong lower body and slender midsection.

According to the tag she added over her photo and her caption, her bikini is from Meg Liz Swim, a brand of handmade reversible swimsuits that James often gives a shout out to on her Instagram page.

As James is running through the sand, her core is engaged, causing her chiseled abs to stand out in the snapshot. Her thighs are also tight, making her strong muscles even more visible.

James has her dark hair styled down in straight strands that are flying back with her body movement. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the shot, embracing her natural beauty.

The photo proved to be a hit with her fans. In under a day of going live, the post has garnered more than 137,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for James. As usual, comments were mostly written in her native Spanish, though English fans also left their mark.

“I love this caption,” one user wrote in English, trailing the words with heart-eyes emoji.

“Simply something wonderful,” replied another one.

“Such an amazing physique,” a third English-speaking fan added.