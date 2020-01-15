Saweetie Wows Followers In Semi-Sheer Low-Cut Jeweled Jumpsuit

Saweetie recently paid a visit to Dubai and wowed her Instagram followers with an eye-catching outfit.

The “ICY GRL” hitmaker stunned in a skintight jumpsuit that was cut-out and sheer at the front and on the sides. The top half was incredibly low-cut which displayed her cleavage and had jewels embroidered on it. The bottom half accentuated her amazing figure and had sequins sewn into the pattern on the garment. She wrapped herself up in a completely sheer green cape that went around her neck like a choker and accessorized herself with a small skull-shaped handbag. Saweetie paired the ensemble with heels and sported her straight dark locks down. She rocked white nail polish on her toes and acrylic nails of the same color. The “Up Now” rapper opted for shimmery eyeshadow, fake eyelashes, black mascara, and a nude lip to finish the look off.

In her photo, Saweetie spread her arms out and looked very elegant. She raised one leg and tilted her head down while closing her eyes. She posed in what looked like a fancy hotel and looked very glam.

The “My Type” songstress didn’t caption her upload with anything but that didn’t seem to bother her 4.5 million followers.

She geotagged the pic as the ‎Armani Hotel in Dubai, letting fans know where she was in the world.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 390,000 likes and over 2,500 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“This is so f*cking fire. WOW,” one user wrote.

“Money green is the perfect color on you,” another shared.

“You should get this blown and put in your house, it’s beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“Looking like the icyyy princess of Dubai!!!!!!!” a fourth follower commented passionately, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

Saweetie shared a photo of herself where she was sitting in the back of a car in the same outfit to her Instagram. The image displayed the details of the garment a lot clearer. However, she didn’t have the sheer cape on. Instead, she wore a thick gold jeweled chain necklace and bracelet that matched. Saweetie placed the skull-shaped bag in between her legs and appeared to be brushing her hair.

The 26-year-old entertainer is no stranger to wearing killer outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked saucy in a short black dress with sparkly silver detailing. The garment went way above her knees and seemed to have studs, sequins, and little tassels hanging off it.