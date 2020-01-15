Candice Swanepoel Stuns In A Slinky Black Dress At Berlin Fashion Week

South African stunner Candice Swanepoel shared a sexy triple Instagram update with her 14 million Instagram followers. The post captured her experience during an evening at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin, where she attended to support some designers from her home country of South Africa.

In the first snap in her update, Candice posed on the red carpet in a slinky black look that highlighted her toned physique. The dress had a relatively simple style, with a back that dipped low to showcase some skin, spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders to display her sculpted arms, and a form-fitting silhouette. The dress was all black with white piping down the side and white details at the neckline and in the straps.

Candice kept the accessories minimal, adding a pair of small hoop earrings and a black bag with gold hardware. Her makeup was natural yet flawless, and she rocked a subtle, neutral eye, soft pink glossy lips and illuminated skin. Her blond locks were pulled back in a sleek bun and she glanced over her shoulder in the shot.

Candice treated her fans to a frontal view of the dress in the second snap in the series, and fans could see even more of the sizzling look. The neckline of the dress dipped down low, showing off a hint of Candice’s cleavage. The look was a maxi length that came all the way to her ankles, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of strappy black stiletto heels.

The third slide in the post wasn’t a picture of Candice, but rather of the runway as three models dressed in colorful attire strutted their stuff. In the caption of the post, Candice raved about her experience at the event. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sultry black look, and the post received over 191,000 likes within just 17 hours, including a like from fellow model Joan Smalls.

Many of Candice’s fans opted to leave a comment on the post which racked up over 580 comments from her followers in total.

“Pure Goddess. Your beauty is a gift to humanity,” one fan commented.

Another fan simply said “you look unbelievable” followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

One follower compared Candice to a flower, and said “Candice, you are not just another flower picked for her beauty and left to die! You are wild, difficult to find and impossible to forget!!”

“Queen starting the year off strong,” another added.

Candice is fearless when it comes to flaunting her toned physique in skimpy attire, especially barely-there swimsuits from her Tropic of C swimwear line. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the South African stunner donned a leopard-print swimsuit that accentuated her curves to perfection.