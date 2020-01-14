Instagram Hottie Gabby Epstein Looks Smoking Hot In Untied Red Bikini On The Beach

Gabby Epstein looked like a total smokeshow in an untied bikini on the beach for her latest post. The Instagram hottie shared the photo on her feed on Tuesday.

In the revealing shots, Gabby wore the skimpy red two-piece, which boasted a slinky string bikini top that she opted to leave completely undone. The string fell down to graze her thighs as she showcased all of her enviable curves in the sexy swimwear.

Gabby beamed a huge smile as she flaunted her toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and lean legs in the photographs as she posed with her knees in the sand in front of two large boulders.

The bombshell wore her long, golden locks parted down the center and styled in messy waves that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders. She accessorized the look with a shell necklace and a dainty gold chain around her neck.

Gabby also decided on a natural makeup look, which included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and a fresh face. The model also added pink blush to showcase her cheekbones, a shimmering glow on her face, and some dark pink lipstick to complete the look.

In the caption, Gabby raved over the company that made her racy bikini and offered fans a discount code to use in order to purchase their own.

Meanwhile, many of Gabby’s over 2.3 million followers wasted no time showing their support for the racy snap. The photo gained over 15,000 likes and more than 140 comments in less than an hour after it went live on the network.

“Absolutely stunning, beautiful and sexy!” one of the model’s followers stated in the comments section.

“That smile, you are so cute babe,” another adoring fan remarked.

“Thank you for continuing to bless my timeline with your in unmatched Beauty, you a real one Gabby,” a third social media user wrote.

“If you were any more fly you would float away,” a fourth admirer said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabby is known for her stunning swimwear shots. Just last week, the model wowed her fans with a few photos of herself in a bright blue bikini with clear straps. In the post, the blond beauty was soaking wet and revealed that she was fresh out of the ocean water when the pics were snapped.

That photo was also a hit among her fans and has garnered more than 72,000 likes and over 660 comments to date.