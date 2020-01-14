Jordyn Woods And Normani Kordei Flaunt Their Gorgeous Swimsuit Bodies In New Instagram Photo

Jordyn Woods and Normani Kordei teamed up to deliver a scorching hot Instagram photo on Monday.

In the shot, Jordyn dominated the foreground wearing a chocolate brown bikini with high-cut briefs that showed off a generous expanse of her thighs. As she leaned against the railing of the balcony they stood on, Jordyn cupped her chin with one hand which partially obscured her decolletage. But fans could still tell that the bikini top featured a plunging neckline that flattered Jordyn’s voluptuous curves. She wore her curly hair swept into a messy bun and accessorized her look with dark sunglasses and gold jewelry

In the background, Normani wore a sporty two-piece white-and-gray swimsuit. The “Motivation” singer sat on the railing and struck an eye-catching pose as she flaunted her trim figure and waist-length braids.

As of this writing, the photo has accumulated over 600,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments. In the comments section, fans expressed their admiration for the image and some of those comments came from celebrities like R&B singer Tinashe, and Australian fitness bombshell Tammy Hembrow.

But lots of non-famous admirers chimed in as well.

“A DUO!” one person wrote.

Another indicated that the photo had left them out of breath.

“Pls this is too much now, let me breatheeeeeee” they begged.

A third just seemed happy about Jordyn and Normani being friends.

“The fact that y’all are all together has me veryyyyy happy,” they wrote.

A fourth commenter, apparently from Nigeria, was ready to make a marriage offer.

“Jordyn, I’m coming to pay your bride price. Does your family accept naira?” they wrote.

While this is the first time that Normani has popped up on her page, Jordyn has been blessing her fans with photos of herself in vacation mode for the past couple of days. In a previous post, she shared three photos of herself in what appears to be the same tropical location, wearing a thong-cut green one-piece swimsuit that showed off her bombshell hip-to-waist ratio.

The upload proved popular with fans as it has racked up more than 1 million likes and more than 15,000 comments since it was uploaded two days ago.

Based on Normani’s current Instagram stories, it looks like she and Jordyn were in Jamaica for Lori Harvey’s birthday party. The former Fifth Harmony band member shared photos of other celebrities who were there too like actress Ryan Destiny and model Winne Harlow.