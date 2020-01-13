Brazilian Model Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Perky Booty In Sexy Bikini Video: ‘Tanning Them Cheeks’

Fitness bombshell Natalia Garibotto drove her Instagram followers wild with her latest post. On Sunday, the Brazilian hottie uploaded a sexy video that saw her rocking a racy bikini, and sent fans into a frenzy with her flawless curves.

The post was a part of the model’s newest campaign for Bang Energy drinks, a brand that she has often endorsed on her Instagram feed. Natalia previously shared a promotional video for Bang Energy the week before, delighting fans with yet another tantalizing bikini look as she danced around in her bathroom, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time. The new video was a poolside shoot that offered a change of scenery, but kept the sizzling bikini look and upped the ante on the curve-flaunting side.

Natalia was wearing a cheeky bikini in an appeasing steel blue color. The revealing two-piece consisted of a square neckline, bandeau-style top and extremely low-cut triangle bottoms. The top sported very thin spaghetti straps that perfectly framed her decolletage, shining the spotlight on her perky chest. The 26-year-old hottie showed plenty of cleavage in the eye-catching piece, which sat low on her bosom, barely containing her assets. Natalia nearly spilled out of the skimpy top, which was fastened tightly around her bust. A chic lace-up panel adorned the back of the top and was tied with a large, loopy bow that draped down her midsection, calling further attention to her chiseled physique.

Meanwhile, the tiny bikini bottoms perfectly showcased Natalia’s sculpted tummy by way of a scooped waistline. The item was pulled up high on her hips, highlighting her hourglass shape.

The brunette bombshell topped off her look with a lavish gold choker and doubled up with her signature pendant necklace, one famously inscribed with her name in the abbreviated “Nata Gata” version. She pulled up her tresses in a high ponytail and kept things simple and elegant in the glam department. She accentuated her pretty features with a light-toned eyeshadow, one that matched the color of her bikini, and wore a coat of thick mascara and an understated pink lipstick.

Natalia held nothing back as she showed off her killer curves in the scanty bikini. The video started off with a shot of her on a blue pool sofa. The model was on her knees, with her legs spread open, and seductively caressed her thighs and hips before tugging at her bikini bottoms in a provocative way. The stunner was originally looking to the side, but swiftly turned her face to the camera and shot a smoldering gaze at the lens. She then arched her back and slightly bent forward to show off her busty assets, and flashed an inviting smile.

The next sequence showed her standing by the pool. Just like in the previous shot, Natalia tugged at her bikini. She then coquettishly brushed her hair behind her ears, before doing a twirl for the camera to flaunt her pert derriere. The enticing pose allowed her to show off her bright white manicure, which sparked a sharp contrast to her golden tan and was amply showcased as Natalia grazed her thighs and hips with her fanned-out fingers.

The video then cut to a scene of her sitting on the pool sofa, in the same pose as before. This time around, the scorching brunette was chugging an energy drink, with a close-up shot revealing the fruity flavor of the beverage. The following shot saw her splashing around in the pool shower and putting her phenomenal body on full display as she enjoyed another sip of energy drink.

The clip ended with Natalia lounging sultrily on a chaise lounge chair with an energy drink in hand. The Brazilian babe was lying face-down and unabashedly flaunted her peachy booty. The camera panned over her tanned body, offering plenty of coverage to her curvy backside. In the caption, the model made a playful comment about sunning her ample posterior, asking fans whether there was anything better than that, and tagged Bang Energy.

Needless to say, fans took immediate notice of the saucy clip, rewarding the post with upward of 304,000 likes and close to 390 comments.

“Your videos are as amazing as you are,” wrote one Instagrammer, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a clapping-hands emoji.

“Nice physique and a beautiful sexy goddess,” remarked another.

“Best curves in South Florida [raising-hands emoji] @nataagataa,” commented a third fan.

“What’s better you ask? I say watching you tan yours,” quipped a fourth follower, followed by a string of flattering emoji.