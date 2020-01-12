Blond Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Bares Her Bottom In Thong Swimsuit

Model Rosanna Arkle took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her curves in a sexy thong swimsuit. Her latest update had her giving her fans a good look at her bottom as she soaked up the sun while vacationing in New Zealand.

The photo captured the blond bombshell from behind as she walked on a beach somewhere in the Karikari Peninsula, which is located in Northern New Zealand. She was stepping up on a mound that overlooked a portion of the turquoise water and white sands in the peninsula. Small hills could be seen in the distance on the other side of the water. Wispy clouds in the blue sky suggested that it was a perfect day to be enjoying the scenery.

The beauty of nature was not the only thing worth looking at in the picture. Rosanna also put her attractive body on display in a long-sleeved, brown bathing suit. The number had a thong bottom, showcasing her perky rear. Her bronze skin looked perfect as it glowed in the sun. The model’s legs appeared perfectly toned while she waded toward the water. Her shapely shoulders, upper arms and hourglass figure were visible in the form-fitting suit. The snap showed the barefoot beauty running her hands though her long hair as she tilted her face to the sun.

In the post’s caption, the stunner mentioned having a wonderful time swimming with dolphins while recently spending time in the tropical locale.

While the photo did not show Rosanna’s face, her followers didn’t seem to mind. Some of her fans were interested in her experience with the dolphins. However, many others seemed to be too distracted by her booty in the thong to read her caption.

“Your beautiful body is amazing,” one admirer said.

“unbelievably attractive, you are stunning,” wrote a second fan.

Other fans were especially impressed with Rosanna’s derrière.

“Very pretty beautiful shiny cheeks,” quipped a third follower.

“Bootylicious,” joked a fourth admirer.

Rosanna seems to like putting her bottom on display — along with the rest of her fit physique. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she seems to live in a bikini, of which she must have dozens. When she isn’t flaunting her curves in a sexy bathing suit, her fans can usually catch her in some kind of revealing outfit. Last month, she looked smoking hot in a bodysuit and a pair of ripped shorts.