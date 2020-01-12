American Model Krystle Lina Puts On A Leggy Display In A Tiny Dress On Instagram

American model Krystle Lina took to her Instagram page on Saturday morning and wowed her fans with a set of sexy pictures.

In the snaps, the hottie could be seen rocking a tiny, printed dress that featured a plunging neckline, one that allowed her to put her enviable cleavage on full display. That’s not all, but the short dress also enabled Krystle to show off her sexy thighs and well-toned legs which she accentuated with the help of nude, high-heeled stilettos.

Staying true to her distinct style, the model opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple, yet sexy. The application included a nude shade of lipstick, gray eyeshadow, lots of mascara, defined eyebrows and a tinge of coral blusher. To ramp up the glamour, she painted her manicured nails with red polish and wore her brunette tresses into beautiful curls.

The hottie decided to ditch jewelry and accessories so as not to take away the attention from her risque ensemble. To strike a pose for the snap, Krystle sat on the trunk of a car, against the backdrop of some buildings. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Downtown Riverside, California.

In the first picture, Krystle slightly lifted her legs, left her mouth agape and looked straight into the camera. She also covered half of her face with her hair. In the second snap, the model struck an almost similar pose but this time, she raised her leg higher to provide her fans with a generous view of her perfect thighs.

In the caption, the model wrote that making eye contact is the key. However, she did not mention the context of the message. The hottie also tagged her photographer, Ecce Mujer, in the post for acknowledgment.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 14,000 likes and over 350 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her amazing body and sense of style.

“Eye contact with you is a must. I see you, rocker girl,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“My goodness, you are simply gorgeous,” another one wrote.

“Oh my Lord!!! You are more than just perfect,” a third admirer chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower remarked on the model’s sense of style.

“That dress is so beautiful! Nice choice.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “so fine,” “incredible,” and “unbelievable” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans, some of Krystle’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap. These included Ana Lorde, Casey Martin, and Maddy Belle, among others.