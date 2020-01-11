‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Goes Nude, Covers Her Assets With Her Hair In New Instagram Snap

Chilean model Daniella Chavez, who is popular for her beautiful looks and perfect figure, recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 12.6 million fans to a new hot picture, one where she was featured posing nude.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen sitting next to a large-sized teddy bear in a nondescript room. Knowing that full-on nudity is not allowed on Instagram, the model censored her breasts and lady parts with the help of her pink wig. Nonetheless, she exposed plenty of sideboob as well as a glimpse of her toned thigh to tease her fans.

Staying true to her signature style, Daniella decided to opt for a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish, a pink glossy lipstick that accentuated the model’s plump lips, gray eyeshadow that highlighted her beautiful, green eyes, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows. The model also applied a tinge of pink blusher to match her lipstick and hair color. She completed her look by painting her perfectly-manicured nails with a nude polish.

The stunner decided not to wear any jewelry items or accessories so as not to take away the attention from the sheer display of skin.

To strike a pose, Daniella straddled her teddybear, held a few strands of hair in her hands, left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera to give off seductive vibes.

According to the geotag, the picture — which was a perfect combination of naughty and nice — was captured in Santiago, Chile, which is Daniella’s hometown. She, however, did not define the exact location.

Within 30 minutes of going live, the picture racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 360 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

Per usual, fans fell in love with Daniella’s sexy photo and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are such a beautiful and charming woman. Love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow!! You look very sugary and spicy,” another one chimed in.

“How can you be so perfect? You are a goddess, Daniella. I am your biggest fan,” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “enchanting,” “slaying,” and “mesmerizing,” to express their admiration for the beautiful model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Daniella’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Bri Teresi and Ana Lorde, among others.