Jennifer Lopez, 50, Shows Off Cleavage In Scorching Hot Campaign For Versace

Jennifer Lopez is the new face of Versace. The actress/singer revealed the news via a post on her Instagram page on Saturday. In the shared photo series, Jennifer rocks three bold looks from the luxury Italian fashion house. But the outfit in the first snapshot likely resonated with her followers the most. In it, Jennifer wore a suit in the same leafy green print seen in the iconic plunging Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys. The shirt under the suit’s blazer has a similar low cut neckline that goes down to her belly button and also featured fitted pants in the same print.

In the second photo, Jennifer wore a red micro-mini dress with a fringe embellishment on the hem. It also featured a bold cleavage-baring neckline The third and final image saw Jennifer in an avant garde suit jacket that also showed off her decolletage.

The photo series amassed over 1.1 million likes in two hours. In the comments section, fans showered Jennifer with praise. Many of the fans gave used royal titles in their comments to describe her.

“QUEEN She is so beautiful!! A true legend and fashion icon!” one commenter gushed.

Several admires also seemed in awe of Jennifer’s youthful good looks in the photos.

“You look like a teenager!!! Amazing BRILLIANT FANTASTIC,” one fan said.

Others seemed to think that Jennifer being the face of Versace was a no-brainer since she gave the Italian fashion house a huge publicity boost when she wore that incredibly memorable dress.

“Of course you are!!!! They need to pay you residuals,” one fan wrote.

“VERSACE Queen since February 2000 Grammys when you broke the internet!” another added, a reference to the risque gown which led to the creation of Google Images.

Jennifer’s connection to the Versace brand was cemented last year when she wore a version of the green jungle print dress on the runway at their show during Milan Fashion Week. The video of her walk on her Instagram page currently has 15.5 million views and over 73,000 comments. The occasion marked the 20th anniversary of the design’s introduction to the world. As WWD reports, Jennifer closed the show after a voice-over by the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace said “Google, show me pictures of that green Versace dress,” a nod to the dress’s role in the development of the search engine. Later Versace’s voice asked to see “the real thing” and that’s when Jennifer emerged onto the stage.