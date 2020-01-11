Dasha Mart Rocks Painted-On, High-Cut Swimsuit In Massive Instagram Photo Dump

Famous Instagram model Dasha Mart stunned her fans on Saturday morning with her latest post. In a series of sultry photos, the Russian bombshell went completely nude except for an intricate, realistic-looking body art display in the shape of a mosaic-patterned one-piece swimsuit.

The photos showed Dasha posing on a beach in Miami, Florida, surrounded by palm trees. In the background, waves could be seen crashing onto the shore, as well as a number of tall buildings.

It appeared to be a fairly overcast, dark day, but that wasn’t stopping Dasha from showing off her body art. A gold, blue, purple, and green metallic-looking bathing suit was painted onto her body, but it looked so real that anyone looking from afar likely wouldn’t know the difference.

Dasha’s “one-piece” included a high neckline, so much of her chest was covered, but a bit of sideboob was still on show, and the gold paint certainly drew attention to her busty size. Meanwhile, the lower half of her suit featured incredibly high cuts that came up to her waist, which emphasized her hourglass figure.

The paint covered only what was necessary and left her shapely thighs completely exposed. Her rock-hard abs were on display underneath the art, as well as a small belly button ring.

On her arms, Dasha had several gold, blue, and green metallic cuffs painted on her wrists and biceps. She also accessorized the look with small, silver earrings and a ring on her thumb. The model rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark brown eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a dark pink color on her full lips. Her long, dark hair was pushed back behind her head in loose waves.

In the first photo, Dasha cocked one hip to the side to further show off her curvy figure. She raised her hands to her hair and looked off-camera. The second photo showed the back of Dasha’s body art, which including only a thin “thong” that allowed her sand-covered booty to pop out. Her lean and toned back was completely bare.

The third photo was taken from farther away and showed Dasha with her toes pointed to accentuate the length of her pins. Again, she popped one hip out, spread her arms, and allowed the wind to blow through her mane. She looked down at the sand and smiled. Finally, in the fourth image, Dasha crossed her legs and posed against a palm tree.

In the caption, Dasha revealed that Black Tape Project was responsible for her beautiful body art.

The post garnered more than 17,000 likes from impressed fans in just one hour.

When Dasha isn’t posing in swimwear, real or otherwise, she’s often showing off her killer body in skimpy lingerie. Earlier this week, the model rocked a red, lacy two-piece lingerie set, which fans loved just as much.