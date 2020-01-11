Lindsay Lohan Gets ‘Personal’ On Instagram In A Sexy Underwear Snap

Lindsay Lohan gave her 8.2 million Instagram followers a cheeky shot in which she applied makeup in a mirror while standing in her underwear. In the caption, the actress wrote that she wanted to get “personal,” adding a winky-face emoji for good measure.

In the sultry snap, Lindsay peered over a counter as she got a close look at herself in the mirror. Taking one bejeweled finger, she dabbed at her lip in the photo. She wore a light pink sweatshirt. Her strawberry blond hair fell down her back in loose curls.

The picture was seriously similar to a Mean Girls still in which Lindsay, in character as Cady Heron, stared into a makeup compact while she applied lip gloss.

Unlike the 2004 high school comedy film, of course, the focal point of this image was her derriere. She donned lacy, boy short panties for the sensuous shot, and popped out her booty for the picture. Just above the waistband of her underwear, fans could make out a black script tattoo on the small of the star’s back.

In one hour, the photo racked up more than 45,000 likes and 900-plus comments and counting. Lindsay’s fans flocked to the comment section to gush over the picture. While some chose to comment via heart-eye and flame emoji, many couldn’t wait to express their feelings about Lindsay’s look in their own writing.

Some, hopeful for new music from Lindsay, took the caption as a hint. One user asked, “A little more personal?” referring to the “Speak” singer’s second album.

Others were more focused on the central assets of the photo.

“Buttastic,” commented one user.

“Oh wow always amazing,” gushed another.

Still, others were envious of her wardrobe.

“They look like comfy undies,” said a fan.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Lindsay keeps a curated Instagram filled with sultry images, some of them throwback photos, some not. For example, she recently shared a picture of herself in a black bikini. In fact, one of her more recent seductive shots was a from a previous Vanity Fair photo shoot in which she sprawled on a couch in a stunning, barely there champagne-colored gown.

The dress, which was extremely low-cut and sported a sexy, thigh-high slit, showed off some of the actress’ best assets, including a side-view of her bust, and her sun-kissed legs. It’s no wonder that the image received more than 124,000 likes — including one from Rebel Wilson — and garnered more than 1,300 comments.