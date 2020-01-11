‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Shows Off Her Perfect Curves In A Tight Latex Outfit On Instagram

Chilean Instagram model Daniella Chavez knows how to mesmerize her 12.6 million fans with her hot snaps. This is exactly what she has done in her latest post where she looked smoking hot in a revealing outfit.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a pink, latex jumpsuit that featured a cut-out design, one which allowed Daniella to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the skin-tight dress also enabled the hottie to flaunt her perfect hourglass figure.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour and match the outfit. The application featured an ivory foundation, a soft-pink lipstick that she teamed with a slick of gloss, a tinge of pink blusher, gray eyeshadow that accentuated Daniella’s beautiful green eyes, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows. The model completed her look by painting her perfectly-manicured nails with a light-pink polish.

She wore her tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders, while she side-swept her bangs to pull off a very chic look.

The model, who rose to fame after being featured in Playboy magazine, decided to ditch accessories and jewelry items so as not to take away the attention from her outfit.

Daniella posed for the snap by standing against the backdrop of a dressing table, while she could be seen holding a pink bottle of perfume in her hands.

To her fans’ delight, the model posted not one, not two but three pictures from the photoshoot. In the first pic, she could be seen standing while looking away from the camera. In the second snap, the stunner sat down next to the dressing table, held a lipstick in her hands, flashed her beautiful smile and looked straight into the camera.

In the third and final photo, Daniella sat on the chair, held the bottle of perfume close to her face, looked away from the camera and struck a side pose to show off her curves.

In the caption, the blond bombshell informed her fans that her outfit was sponsored by the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova. Within two hours of going live, the hot snap amassed more than 26,000 likes and over 450 comments.

“You’re so beautiful! You have got a beautiful body and eyes. I like you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, I love this pic. You are so hot,” another follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a third admirer asked the model to be his wife.