Bella Hadid Shows Off Major Skin In Racy New Year’s Outfit On Instagram

Bella Hadid shared some memories from her New Year’s Eve celebration on Friday afternoon, including a few shots of her barely-there outfit. In a new post on her Instagram account, Bella revealed that she partied with friends on a yacht while wearing a unique halter neck top and a tight maxi skirt.

The post included photos and videos of Bella and her friends dancing and taking selfies as they enjoyed their evening under a night sky, which filled up with fireworks at one point. In one photo, Bella stood in front of what appeared to be the yacht’s built-in pool, surrounded by blue balloons.

Bella looked ready for a party on the water in an all-white, two-piece set. Her top featured very thin, white halter straps that criss-crossed over her chest and connected two small, white pieces of fabric over her breasts. The top just barely did enough to cover Bella’s chest, as her cleavage spilled out at the center.

Meanwhile, Bella’s flat abs were on full display between the top and a ruched, tight-fitting maxi skirt that hugged every inch of her curves. The sides of the skirt sat high on her hips and emphasized her hourglass figure, as well as her pert derriere. In addition, the bottom featured a very high slit that came up to the top of her thighs, leaving her long, lean legs on full display.

Bella went barefoot for the occasion, but she was decked out in gold jewelry, including an anklet, a bangle, rings, and small hoop earrings. Her long, brown hair was pulled into a tight bun behind her head.

Bella pointed her toes to further elongate her legs and slightly bent one leg to allow it to fall out of the slit. With a closed smile, she stared at the camera.

Her post also included a mirror selfie in which she stuck out her tongue, a video of her dancing to upbeat music as the fireworks blasted above, and some blurry shots of herself and her friends.

Bella’s post garnered 565,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in five hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Bella’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Okay but you are actually perfect,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“You beautiful and FABULOUS Queen,” another user added.

“YOU ARE AN ANGEL BABY BELLS,” a third follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

Bella may have been a bit late sharing her New Year’s memories, but fans still seemed to be impressed. They also loved her post from one day earlier, in which the model posed nude for V magazine’s calendar shoot.