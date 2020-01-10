Russian Bombshell Ekaterina Zueva Flaunts Sexy Figure In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Ekaterina Zueva shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed that has 2.3 million fans going wild.

On Thursday, January 9, the Russian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering video in which she shows off her insane physique in a swimsuit. As she indicated in the caption, the clip is an ad for Bang Energy, a popular brand of energy drinks she represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio.

In the video, Zueva is seen hanging out by a swimming pool on the 49th floor of an undisclosed location. The fitness model is wearing a one-piece bathing suit in a bright red color that contrasts with her pale skin tone. The suit features a plunging neckline that dips to her stomach, leaving quite a bit of her ample cleavage fully on display.

In addition, the piece has two thin straps that go over her shoulders, leaving her strong upper arms exposed. The suit boasts high-cut legs that come up to her hips, showcasing Zueva’s slender but toned figure. Zueva did not reveal where her bathing suit is from or what style it is.

Zueva completed her look with a similar shade of red on her toes and a matching scrunchie.

The video begins by showing Zueva facing the camera as she crosses her arms over her stomach. She is then seen lying on back on a lounge chair, before it cuts to footage of her in the pool. Throughout the clip, she is wearing the same swimsuit as she promotes an energy drink from the brand.

Zueva has her brunette hair up in a high bun. The model also appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty while keeping the focus on her swimsuit and figure.

Today’s video proved to be a success with her legion of followers. Within a day of going live, the clip has been viewed more than 167,000 times, garnering upwards of 13,600 likes and over 520 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her. As usual, most of the comments were written in her native Russian, though English ones show that her popularity goes beyond her country’s borders.

“I [heart] your freckles,” one user wrote.

“You’re so cute girl I liked this,” said another of her English-speaking fans.

“Perfect body,” yet a third one chimed in.