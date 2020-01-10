Little Mix Beauty Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wows In A Bikini In Jamaica

Leigh-Anne sizzled in a hot new bikini photo.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock stunned her Instagram followers this week as she stripped down to her bright yellow bikini while soaking up all the sunshine during a vacation to Jamaica. The body confident star looked sensational in the sizzling new swimwear photo posted online on January 9, which showed her posing on her hotel balcony in a plunging two-piece.

The talented singer proudly revealed all her hard work in the gym in the gorgeous new snap as she flashed some serious skin in her Calvin Klein bikini.

The photo showed Leigh-Anne – who’s one quarter of the British girlband alongside Perrie Edwards, Jessie Nelson, and Jade Thirlwall – as she struck a pose at sunset with the blue ocean and cloudy sky visible in the distance behind her.

Leigh-Anne rested both of her elbows on the rail of the glass balcony wall as she gave the camera a pretty sultry stare.

The “Shout Out To My Ex” singer appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum as she let her natural beauty do all the talking with her glowing blemish-free complexion taking center stage. She also had her dark hair natural and down while her curls perfectly framed her face.

As for her fun bikini look, the star stunned in the triangle top which was made up of yellow piece of material that were held together by thick black bands emblazoned with the words Calvin Klein that stretched around her waist and over her shoulders.

She paired that with matching bottoms that sat just below her bellybutton in the exact same color and with the same branding stretching around her hips.

In the caption, the Little Mix star told her 5.2 million followers that she was really needing some Vitamin D before jetting out on her tropical vacation, while she tagged her location as being Montego Bay in Jamaica.

The sizzling bikini shot has already received more than 189,000 likes in the first 20 hours since Leigh-Anne shared it online, while the comments section was flooded with more than 1,000 sweet messages from her many fans.

“You look stunning,” one person wrote alongside several eye heart and fire emoji.

A second Instagram user told the talented singer that she has an “amazing body.”

“You are so HOT,” a third commented with a fire and eye heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time Leigh-Anne has stripped down to her bikini while soaking up the sun in Jamaica, though.

It was around this same time last year that the gorgeous Brit was back in Montego Bay when she went make-up free and slipped into a black bikini for another seriously sizzling photo she shared with her millions of Instagram followers.