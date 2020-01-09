Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Showcases Insane Figure In Pink Bikini For Hot New Video

Ariana James showcased her insanely toned figure in a stunning video that was recently shared on her Instagram — and her 2.1 million fans went wild for it.

The Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post the clip on Thursday. In it, she promoted Bang Energy, a brand of energy drinks that she represents as a model and ambassador, according to her Instagram bio.

In the video, James can be seen enjoying the sun in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag she included in the post.

The model was rocking a bright pink two-piece bathing suit that brought out her tanned complexion. The bikini top had an interesting geometric cut with thin straps that tied behind her neck. The cups were connected in the middle by three thin strings that created a cut-out in the middle, teasing quite a bit of her ample cleavage. The top also had similar three-stringed sides. The straps were a lighter shade of pink than the cups.

James teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms in the same light pink color of the straps. The sides of the bottoms sat high on her waist. This style of swimsuit exposed her wide hips, which showcased the contrast between them and her slender, toned midsection.

The video begins by showing James walking on a balcony in the pink bikini, while also rocking a sheer white cover-up. The clip then cuts to James on a lounge chair by a pool as she adjusts her bikini top. At that point, she is wearing a pair of fun, round sunglass and a Star Wars cap. Next, she opens an energy drink as the video shows her striking different poses in the bikini.

The tags and caption she included with her post indicated that her bathing suit was from Meg Liz Swim. James has previously posted a photo of herself in this same style of bikini, but in a different color, according to The Inquisitr.

Thursday’s video was an immediate hit with James’s fans. Within the first hour of being published, the clip was viewed more than 109,000 times, garnering about 25,600 likes and over 360 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“You’re freakin gorgeous,” one user wrote, including a couple of heart-eyes emoji at the end.

“Wow l love you,” said another fan, adding fire and red heart emoji.

“Amazing and beautiful video as always Ari,” a third fan wrote.