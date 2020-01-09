Brazilian Fitness Model Bru Luccas Sizzles In Skimpy Crocheted Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Bru Luccas posted a hot new update to her Instagram page that is giving her 2.4 million fans something to talk about.

On Wednesday, January 9, the Brazilian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot of herself in a minuscule bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Luccas is seen posing amid lush tropical vegetation as she holds onto some branches. The model did not add a geotag to her post or disclose her location in the caption.

Luccas is wearing a stylish crocheted two-piece bathing suit in shades of light brown, pink and white that create a shell-like pattern at the front. The bikini top boasts a classic triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck. Its triangles are itty bitty and barely contain her chest, leaving a wider tan line visible underneath. The bikini top also has distressed details at the bottom of the triangles, giving the piece a wild aesthetic.

Luccas teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms with similar distressed details on the end of the strings, which tie up on the sides and dangle onto her thighs. The straps sit high on her frame, accentuating her wide hips while leaving her chiseled abs fully on display.

Luccas did not reveal where her bathing suit is from or what style it is. According to the tag added to her caption, the photo was captured by photographer Mike “Ohrangu” Tang.

Luccas has her blond highlighted tresses swept over to one side and styled down in large waves. Her hair is brushed over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest.

The fitness muse is wearing a full face of makeup, including a smoky eye in golden pink and brown that matches the color palette of the bathing suit. The structure of her face is accentuated by bronzer while a nude pink lipstick completes her look.

It is not surprising that the post was a hit with her fans. In under a day of being published, the photo garnered more than 139,000 likes and upwards of 920 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Luccas’ figure and to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“Gorgeous,” wrote one user, trailing the message with a red heart emoji.

“Wow so beautiful,” another fan said.

“Absolutely sensational!” a third user chimed in.

“Jane of the jungle,” yet another user added.