Jaclyn Smith Stuns At 74 As She Poses In Matching Christmas Jammies With Her Family

The 'Charlie's Angles' star glowed in front of her family Christmas tree.

Jaclyn Smith shared photos of her family Christmas to Instagram. The original Charlie’s Angels star, 74, took to the social media platform to post new pics of her family’s holiday celebration, including a sweet shot of her clan wearing matching Christmas pajamas.

In the photos, Jaclyn is seen posing with her family in front of a massive lit Christmas tree as they all wear red, green, and white striped Christmas pajamas with matching Santa Claus tops. The TV star turned designer looks as youthful and gorgeous as ever as she smiles with her family in the sweet shot.

While Jaclyn did not tag the family members in her photo, she appears to be posing with her husband Brad Allen, her adult children, Spencer and Gaston, and their significant others, and her granddaughters Bea and Olivia Rose. Jaclyn is known for her ageless looks, but she looks absolutely glowing in the new holiday pic with her loved ones.

Other photos include close-ups of Jaclyn’s grandbabies during a visit from Santa, and a close-up of that stunning Christmas tree with tons of wrapped presents underneath.

Jaclyn’s fans hit the comments section to react to the family photos.

“Awesome pics!! Love the matching jammies!! Happy New Year, hope it’s as great as you are!!” one fan wrote to Jaclyn.

“Love the outfits so much!” another fan added. “This is exactly what I would expect from you. Having followed you from 1976 and knowing how much family means this is just so perfect.”

“Why don’t you age?” another fan asked the star.

“Jaclyn you look like one of the kids, you never age!” another chimed in. “Such beautiful pictures! The tree’s spectacular too!”

Fans know that family is everything to Jaclyn, but she may just be the youngest looking grandmother on the planet. The classic TV veteran, who is known as Mimi to her young grandchildren, also loves to share family traditions with her kids and grandkids. Jaclyn recently posted to Instagram to tell her fans that one of her favorite holiday traditions is baking her mom’s Christmas fruit cookies.

Jaclyn previously told People that she shares a close relationship with Bea, whose mom is her daughter Spencer Margaret, and baby Olivia Rose, whose dad is her son Gaston. She also noted how much she cherishes the special moments with her youngest family members.

“They visit me all the time,” the glamorous grandma said. “When you have your own children, you’re doing the nitty-gritty and you’re doing the homework and you want to do it all just right. But you get to a place in life where you realize that these moments are treasures, and that’s what it’s all about.”