‘Ugly Betty’ Creator Silvio Horta Found Dead At 45, Suicide Suspected

Silvio Horta, the creator of the ABC series Ugly Betty, has been found dead at the age of 45-years-old. Sources say Horta died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reports Variety.

On Tuesday, Horta’s body was discovered in a Miami motel room. While the Variety article claims that suicide is suspected, that has not yet been confirmed by Horta’s representative.

He is best known for adapting the Columbian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea into the popular ABC comedy-drama Ugly Betty. America Ferrera led the charming cast as the poorly-dressed Betty Suarez. The series followed the often hilarious ups and downs of Betty’s life after she landed a job at a high-fashion magazine. Vanessa Williams, Eric Mabius, Tony Dale, Ana Ortiz, Tony Plana, and Rebecca Romijn also starred.

Horta served as the head writer for all four seasons of the show. The series won two Golden Globes during its run.

The New York University graduate also created the short-lived science-fiction series, Jake 2.0, for UPN and served as a writer and executive producer for The Chronicle.

The accomplished television writer also dabbled in film, getting his start in the industry by writing the screenplay for the 1998 horror movie, Urban Legends. He returned to write the sequel, Urban Legends: Final Cut.

The article mentioned that Horta was working on a new project tentatively titled Move with Mary J. Blige at Fox.

Several of Horta’s previous coworkers have taken to social media to share their experiences with the beloved writer and storyteller. He touched the lives of many, and his fans are currently in the process of mourning his loss. Many Ugly Betty fans have promised to keep Horta and his family in their thoughts.

Loading...

Pose actor Johnny Sibilly tweeted, “Silvio was such a kind guy. This is so f*cking sad. Rest In Peace brother.”

“Noooooo!!!!!!!! NOOOO! His poor family! Poor him! Ugh! I always felt such kinship with Silvio Horta. A fellow gay Cubanito from Miami who, like me, also went to NYU’s Tisch School Of The Arts. And we were around the same age. This is devastating!” wrote celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

The Perfection director Richard Shepard also shared his own experience working with Horta, tweeting, “No. This is horrible, horrible news. Silvio was the sweetest guy. So talented and exciting to work with. Our collaboration on the pilot of ‘Ugly Betty’ was one of the most terrific experiences. Devastating.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.