‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Wears Olive Green String Bikini While Holding Newborn Baby In New Photo

Lauren Drain, a fitness model and registered nurse with over 1 million followers on Instagram, gave fans a new look at her postpartum body and her newborn baby, Aria Skye, on Tuesday.

In the first photo in the series, the woman who’s been called the “World’s Sexiest Nurse,” held her 10-day-old daughter while rocking a skimpy olive-green crocheted bikini. Longtime followers of Lauren’s should be familiar with the suit since she’s worn it multiple times in Instagram photos. She placed one of those older snapshots next to the more recent one to show how her body had changed during the pregnancy.

In the second photo, Lauren wore a gray bra and undies under a floor-length gray robe. Unlike in the first snapshot, the model wore her blond hair in a ponytail, pairing her more laid-back ensemble with black bedroom slippers.

In the caption, Lauren updated fans on what life as a brand new mom has been like so far. She admitted that her days have been centered around taking care of her daughter and confessed to not being in a hurry to get back in the gym to lose the pregnancy weight.

The post attracted over 15,000 likes and over 200 comments within the first 30 minutes after it was posted. In the comments section, fans showered her with praise.

“You look absolutely amazing momma! Definitely an inspiration for any momma!” one fan wrote, adding a double heart emoji to their comment. “Beautiful little lady also!”

“Your body postpartum is still amazing and will take you no time to go back to what you had before…” another added.

“Wow just wow! Seriously gorgeous in both, I love all of this and you look amazing, both Laurens!” a third commented.

Others offered postpartum weight loss advice.

“Breastfeeding is the key to losing the belly pouch in a matter of days!! Not to mention it’s the healthiest option for your baby.”

This isn’t the first time that Lauren has offered her Instagram followers a glimpse at her daughter. On December 29, she shared a photo from the delivery room that captured Aria’s first moments out of the womb. In the accompanying caption, the new mother shared some of the details of her high-risk induced labor and revealed that at one point she feared that her daughter might have had the umbilical cord wrapped around her head.

Thankfully, Aria Skye eventually made it into the world safely.

“I can’t take my eyes, ears or hands off of her,” Lauren wrote. “Every little sound, facial expression, and movement @ariaskyekagan makes takes my pain and fatigue away.”