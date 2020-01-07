Instagram Babe Kara Del Toro Soaks Up The Sun In A Scanty Black Bikini

Kara Del Toro looked gorgeous in a scanty bikini as she soaked up the sun in her latest Instagram update. The model published the picture to her feed on Monday afternoon.

In the racy photo, Kara rocked a black string bikini with thick rope-like straps. The tiny two-piece was made by the brand Beach Bunny Swimwear and flaunted the model’s abundant cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Kara wore her long, sandy brown hair in a deep side part and styled in curls tendrils that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder. Some of her locks fell in her face as she titled her head up to the sky with her eyes closed.

The brunette bombshell posed with one hand on her hip and the other on her thigh. She sported a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She completed the look with a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a pink tint to her plump lips.

In the background of the photo a white wall can be seen, as well as green foliage and a hint of a clear, blue sky. In the caption, Kara simply posted a palm tree emoji.

Meanwhile, many of Kara’s over 1.2 million followers showed their support for the snap by clicking the like button over 9,600 times and leaving more than 110 comments within the first 30 minutes after the uploaded was shared online.

“You are the only woman I give likes to,” one of Kara’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous shot, stunning goddess,” another admirer posted.

“Maybe the best looking woman on IG? If everything is 100% natural, no enhancements… this lovely young lady would get my vote. Do they vote? They should! Think of all the free advert money that would bring to the fine ladies of IG,” a third social media user gushed.

“Beach babe,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kara rocked her followers just one day before her scanty black bikini shot when she posted a photo of herself in a more casual outfit.

The model wore a low-cut pink tank top, tight jeans, and an oversize white sweater, which she accessorized with a large purse that she slung over her shoulder.

Kara Del Toro’s fans showed up to show their love for that post as well. The photo has raked in more than 20,000 likes and over 180 comments since it was went live on Monday.