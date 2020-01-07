Fitness Hottie Katelyn Runck Tugs At The Plunging Neckline Of Her Revealing Striped Dress

Katelyn Runck showed off a lot of skin in a low-cut dress for her most recent Instagram post. The fitness model shared the racy shots to her feed on Monday.

In the sexy snaps, Katelyn is seen wearing a black dress with white stripes and a plunging neckline.The ensemble showcased the brunette beauty’s abundant cleavage, tiny waist, and long, lean legs.

Katelyn wore her brown hair pushed back and styled in voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulders. She sported a full face of makeup, which consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow.

She included a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter on her face, as well as pink blush on her cheeks and some light pink gloss on her lips to complete the glam look.

In the first photo, Katelyn is seen tugging at the neckline of the dress as she gives a sultry stare into the camera. In the second snap, the model looks away from the camera as her hair blows to the side and she poses with one leg lifted off of the ground.

Meanwhile, the third photo proved to be a close-up of the second shot. The fourth slide was a video that featured a behind the scenes look at Katelyn’s photo shoot.

In the background of the photo, a brick building and some green plants can be seen around the model. In the caption, Katelyn tells her fans not to let anyone take their imagination or creativity away.

Of course, many of Katelyn’s more than 1.8 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button over 11,000 times while leaving more than 660 comments within the first hour after it was shared to her feed.

“Wow nice legs. Thank you for posting,” one fan posted in the comments section.

“Utterly gorgeous. Have a fascinating Tuesday goddess,” another admirer wrote.

“Sexiest woman on the planet,” a third social media follower gushed.

“Hey love you in that dress woman! Absolutely gorgeous, great vid with the breeze going!!!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn set the pulses of her followers racing just one day before her striped dress photo when she posed in a yellow string bikini. The bombshell showcased her enviable curves while sitting in the sand and promoting BYLT sports drinks.

That upload proved to be a popular one among Katelyn Runck’s fans. Since it was posted on Monday, the photo has earned the model more than 43,000 likes and 1,500 comments.