Brunette Babe Gia Macool Sizzles In Daring White Bathing Suit While Posing On The Beach

Gia Macool let it all hang out as she ditched her bikini in favorite of a daring one-piece bathing suit for her most recent Instagram update. The brunette babe posted the photo to her feed on Monday.

In the racy snapshot, Gia looked like a total bombshell as she posed in the tight-fitting white bathing suit, which boasted a high cut on the lip and a plunging neckline. The sexy swimwear left little to the imagination as it clung to the model’s figure and showed off her massive cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs.

Gia sat on a piece of wood on the beach as she lifted her arm up to run her fingers through her hair. She had her legs crossed and looked away from the camera with a seductive stare on her face.

Gia’s dark locks were parted to the side and styled in damp waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot, including defined eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with a shimmering highlighter on her face, a bronzed contour, and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with a nude lipstick.

In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean scene complete with a blue sky and fluffy clouds can be seen. In the caption, Gia reveals her excitement to begin the first full week of 2020.

Of course, many of Gia’s over 1.8 million followers fell in love with the post, and clicked the like button more than 35,000 times while leaving over 900 comments in less than 24 hours after the shot was published to her feed.

“All the best for your kick start of this year..have a fabulous one. You’re amazing,” one of Gia’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I’m proud that I made a great choice by selecting u as my crush,” another admirer stated.

“I wish you all the best in this wonderful day and what all your wishes will be accomplished in this new year, many successes my darling,” a third social media user said.

Loading...

“Excellent work by photographer who made you a dream girl,” a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, it seems that Gia Macool is in good company this week. The Inquisitrpreviously reported that fellow Instagram model, Kayla Moody, also posed in an attention grabbing suit with racy side cut-outs as she flashed her curves for fans on the social media site.