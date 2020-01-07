Pregnant Ashley Graham Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Plunging Bikini

Ashley put her baby bump on full show in new bikinis and swimsuits from her own line.

Pregnant supermodel Ashley Graham looked as stunning as ever in a sizzling new promotional video posted to Instagram by the swimwear brand Swimsuits for All. The gorgeous plus-size model glowed in the new clip posted on January 7, which showed her as she promoted her brand new line for the brand which was designed to celebrate her stunning pregnancy curves.

In the video, the beauty – who’s currently expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin – could be seen as she struck multiple poses for the camera while rocking new bikinis and swimsuits from her collection.

She first showed some skin in a fun multi-colored two-piece, which was made up of a plunging crop-top style top and matching bottoms that perfectly highlighted her growing middle. She was filmed tying the sides of the bottoms with a white cover up over her arms.

Ashley then changed things up as she sizzled in what appeared to be a tankini. The fun design included a plunging blue animal-print top that stretched pretty low at the chest with a string cross design across her front to show off some skin.

It perfectly hugged her growing baby bump, while she paired the top with plain black bottoms.

Ashley also slipped into a number of other different bikinis and swimsuits as she flashed her bare bump in the new video, including another stripy multi-colored number and a sexy plunging black two-piece with a lace-up cross design across the chest.

The beauty posed with her long brunette hair flowing down for the swimwear photo shoot, which took place somewhere very tropical as several palm trees could be seen in the background.

In the caption was a quote from the model and swim designer, where she explained that her new collection was inspired by her growing baby bump as she learned to “embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump.”

The comments section of the swimwear video was flooded with praise from fans, as many praised pregnant Ashley for so proudly showing off her obvious body confidence.

“The Beauty us women give when we are creating life from within,” one person commented.

A second comment read, “I wish i felt that comfortable in my skin! You inspire me to feel confident! Thank u.”

Another called Ashley a “goddess” after seeing her flaunting her stunning curves in her various new swimwear looks.

The star’s proven multiple times that she’s certainly not afraid to put her pregnant body on show ever since she announced she’s expecting her first child, a baby boy, last year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley rang in 2020 last week by sharing a stunning but NSFW completely nude photo of herself to her Instagram account. The black-and-white shot showed the mom to be posing on her knees as she put her pregnant figure on full display for the camera.