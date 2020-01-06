Charly Jordan Looks Smoking Hot In Lacy Red Lingerie

Charly Jordan’s most recent social media share is one of her hottest yet. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Jordan has never been one to shy away from showing off her beautiful body for fans by rocking bikinis, lingerie and plenty of other NSFW outfits. In the most recent post that was shared with her fans, the stunner got sexy in another scandalous ensemble.

In the beautiful update, Jordan dropped jaws with not just one but three photos. In the first photo in the series, the smokeshow struck a pose front and center, pressing one arm against a door frame and running the other through her hair. She wore her long locks down and straight, complementing the look with a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipgloss.

Jordan left little to the imagination in the photos as she rocked a lacy red ensemble that showed off her killer figure. The top of the sexy piece hit just above her navel, showing off plenty of cleavage, as well as her taut tummy. The bottoms were equally sexy, featuring a high cut, which allowed Jordan to show off her trim legs for the camera. The model accessorized the look with a necklace and bracelet.

In the other two photos of the series, the beauty rocked the same outfit but struck slightly different poses.

In the caption of the post, Jordan credited Gooseberry Intimates and tagged her photographer. The photo has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 356,000 likes in addition to well over 1,300 comments. Some of her fans took to the shot to let her know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more simply flooded the comments section with flame and heart emoji.

“You own it! Charly Jordan red!” one follower raved, adding a few flame emoji.

“Always beautiful like every time, u are my girlfriend goal,” a second social media user wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“Gorgeous lingerie and you are definitely still young,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Jordan stunned in another smoking hot look. In the photo, Jordan sported a tight leopard-print dress that fit her like a glove and exposed her cleavage and toned legs. The post racked up over 245,000 likes.