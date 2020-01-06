Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Lace Dress: ‘Pretty In Pink’

Abby Dowse got her 1.8 million Instagram followers’ week off to a good start with a steamy new photo that brought some serious heat to her page.

The eye-popping upload was shared on Monday and has earned nothing but praise since going live on her feed. The photo saw the blond bombshell sitting on top of her bed as she gazed at the camera with a sultry stare.

The Australian model often tantalizes her fans with her revealing ensembles, and her most recent social media share was no different. Abby looked “pretty in pink” in a very risque dress from the popular brand Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Abby sizzled in the baby pink dress that easily could have passed for lingerie. The sexy number was made of a see-through lace fabric that hugged her hourglass figure in all the right ways and left very little to the imagination — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Its thin shoulder straps allowed her to showcase her toned arms, which were also partially covered by elbow-length arm sleeves made of the same sheer fabric. It boasted a daringly low-cut neckline that was hardly able to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets, leaving plenty of cleavage well within eyesight for her followers to admire.

Also of note was the number’s dangerously short length — it hit just at the top of Abby’s thighs, leaving her sculpted legs almost completely bare. Underneath the dress, Abby wore a skimpy black thong that she made no effort to hide. The panties covered only what was necessary, giving her fans a good look at her pert derriere. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Abby added some bling to her barely-there ensemble with a dainty stack of necklaces, as well as a pair of oversized hoop earrings. Her platinum tresses were worn down in messy waves that were gathered to one side of her head and cascaded over her shoulder. As for her beauty, the stunner sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a glossy pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Instagram model some love for her most recent share. It has racked up well over 26,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the platform — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the Aussie beauty’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow babe….rocking 2020,” one person wrote.

Another said that Abby was “goals.”

“Only you can look so classy while also being so unbelievably hot,” commented a third.

Abby is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flaunting her booty in a minuscule white thong while lying in bed. Fans were equally impressed with the look, which they awarded more than 35,000 likes.