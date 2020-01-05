Sara Underwood Makes A Sexual Comparison To The Mighty Red Rocks Of Joshua Tree, California

Sara Underwood was surrounded by the legendary red rocks of Joshua Tree, California, on Sunday when she made a sexual observation. The 2007 Playboy Playmate of the Year likened these surreal geologic features to phallic symbols in her latest Instagram post before asking her 9.3 million followers if they agreed with her assessment.

Sara stood at the base of the biggest rocks in the vicinity, considerably diminishing her size in comparison. She wore a white sundress as she appeared to offer a graceful dance pose. Although the stunner was fully clothed, her awesome physique was apparent.

The skirt of the frock was made of thin material, allowing her enviable legs to shine through the fabric, and the garment was low cut, showing off Sara’s bountiful cleavage. Her light-colored hair had been brushed away from her face as she tilted her head when the camera snapped her picture.

While away from her beloved Cabinland in Washington’s Olympic National Park, Sara remained in touch with nature as she surveyed all the magical aspects of Joshua Tree. The title of this dramatic outpost comes from its namesake tree, an agave specimen which has been described as looking like a “vegetative spectacle,” a “prickly oddity,” and a “spikey tree right out of a Dr. Seuss book” by The National Park Service (NPS).

The NPS described the area in which Sara has been exploring.

“Two distinct desert ecosystems, the Mojave and the Colorado, come together in Joshua Tree National Park. A fascinating variety of plants and animals make their homes in a land sculpted by strong winds and occasional torrents of rain. Dark night skies [and] a rich cultural history… add to the wonder of this vast wilderness in southern California.”

Sara’s Instagram followers took notice of her most recent Instagram update. Within an hour of going live, the post received more than 17,000 likes and 160-plus comments. Many used emoji — including blazing stars, clapping hands, eggplant, red hearts, and heart-eye faces — to express how they were feeling, while others wrote words expressing their thoughts.

Loading...

“Very cool how was the shoot there,” asked one follower.

“I was going to ask if that is Urethra Rock?” mused a second fan.

“Depends on what kind of shrooms you did once ya got there,” remarked a third Instagram user in answer to her caption question.

“Compared to your curves Joshua Tree doesn’t hold a candle,” insisted a fourth follower, who added a praying hands emoji, a kissy face emoji, and a double pink hearts emoji.