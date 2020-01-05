Jojo Babie Flaunts Toned Midsection & Pert Derriere In Latest Instagram Update

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, January 5, American model Jojo Babie shared yet another tantalizing post with her 9.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the stunner standing in front of a floor-length mirror in what appears to be a hallway. The Instagram influencer posed seductively, with her back arched and one of her hands behind her head. She turned her body, giving fans a full view of her curvaceous side profile. Jojo tilted her head downward as she snapped the sizzling selfie with her smartphone.

The 31-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a long-sleeved, gray crop top and a pair of black thong underwear. Jojo had knotted her top to better accentuate her incredible cleavage and toned midsection. The skimpy underwear also put her perky derriere on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sexy look with a bellybutton ring and a pair of fluffy black slippers.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her nails, however, were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided advertisement for the clothing company Fashion Nova. She also implored her followers to like the post. In addition, Jojo playfully implied that she would make her fans some breakfast and asked how they would want their eggs to be served.

Commenters were quick to answer the model’s question.

“Anyway you do them I’ll take it!” wrote one follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Many of Jojo’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You have the perfect body,” gushed a fan.

“You look beautiful dear. Simply beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“I really think you’re the most gorgeous woman ever,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Jojo engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 46,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Jojo has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo in which she wore a strappy pink thong and a cropped tank top. That provocative post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.