Brazilian Model Natalia Garibotto Flaunted Her Big Assets In A Tiny String Bikini

Natalia Garibotto, who has attracted more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram with her provocative snapshots, recently took to her page and stunned her fans with four brand new photos.

In the first and second snaps, the stunner was rocking a racy bikini with an allover graphic print that showed off her incredible physique. The bikini top was a classic triangle style, and with the position Natalia was in, it looked as though her voluptuous chest might spill out of the tiny top at any moment. The bikini bottoms were a little risqué but provided just enough coverage for Natalia.

The tiny undergarment also enabled the model to flaunt her toned legs and her taut stomach as she moved her hips slightly to the side.

In the next photo, Natalia was in a different location. She was seen tugging her bikini bottoms to tease her admirers even more. As she was pictured slightly from the side, her curvy hip was also on full display.

The blond bombshell showed off her peachy derriere in the last pic. It seems like the snapshot was taken at the golden hour which made Natalia’s skin glow in the sunlight.

The hottie looked drop-dead gorgeous while rocking a full face of makeup that came complete with groomed brows, thick mascara, blush, highlighter, and coral lipstick. Natalia wore her long highlighted tresses down and accessorized with two dainty necklaces that she wore stacked. To finish the look, Natalia painted her nails white.

The latest share gained over 180,000 likes and more than 600 comments — a number that continues to grow. Natalia’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post to let her know how beautiful she looked, while other fans had no words and dropped fire emoji instead.

“You are a beautiful person inside and out,” one of the model’s fans commented on the shot, adding a heart and smiling emoji to the end.

Loading...

“You slay every picture you take!” a second social media user raved.

“You’re so gorgeous, your body looks so scrumptious!” another fan commented.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Natalia posted another alluring update on her social media page where she flaunted her assets in a black string bikini. According to the report, the provocative number allowed the model to show off her perky boobs along with her sexy figure. Natalia’s slender waist and well-toned thighs were also on show.

The model was photographed on the beach, happily frolicking in the sun. In the caption, she mentioned she was content and happy with her body.