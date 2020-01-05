Chantel Jeffries Stuns In A Tiny Tan Bikini In Photo With Diplo

The two DJs sparked romance rumors after they were spotted getting cozy in Mexico.

Chantel Jeffries, 27, and Diplo, 41, appeared to be a couple during a trip to Mexico, as reported by TMZ. The pair of DJs are currently enjoy a sun-soaked getaway in Tulum, and Diplo has made more than one appearance on Chantel’s Instagram page.

On Saturday, Chantel took to Instagram to share a few vacation photos with her 4.5 million Instagram followers. Her first snapshot was a mirror selfie. The DJ and model was pictured rocking a tan string bikini with a brown marbled print. The two-piece featured a classic halter-style triangle top that put Chantel’s cleavage on full display. The strings of her tiny bottoms were stretched up high on her hips, showcasing her shapely thighs and slim hourglass shape.

Chantel was also showing off her sculpted stomach and sun-kissed skin. Her light brown hair had honey-colored highlights, and she was wearing it down in thick, untamed curls. The stunning EDM star opted for a natural beauty look. She appeared to be sporting minimal to no makeup, but her skin looked flawless. Her full lips were an understated nude pink, and her dark eyelashes looked natural and thick.

Diplo was pictured with the brown-eyed beauty in the third snapshot of her four-photo set. Chantel was rocking the same tan bikini, while Diplo sported a pair of short dark gray swim trunks. He had a snorkel on his head, and Chantel was holding a matching piece of diving equipment in one of her hands. They were standing in front of a sign that read “Batcave,” and they were surrounded by tall trees.

According to Chantel’s geotag, her photos were taken during a visit to Cenote Dos Ojos in Tulum, Mexico. The tourist hot spot is a flooded cave that’s a popular place to go snorkeling. Chantel’s fourth photo was a picture of a large group of people, including herself and Diplo, posing inside a cenote.

Chantel has previously dated Machine Gun Kelly, and she was once linked to Justin Bieber. Now, there’s buzz that she and Diplo are an item. TMZ described Diplo as an “Instagram boyfriend” after he made an appearance in a different set of bikini snapshots that Chantel shared with her fans. In the third image, he was pictured taking a photo of Chantel lying on a round bed covered with a white canopy. She was wearing an orange string bikini.

Chantel often delights her fans by posing in revealing bathing suits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a leopard print bikini with a thong back in an Instagram photo that she uploaded last month. She used a tag to reveal that her two-piece was from model Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line.