Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt Dons Black Bikini For Dramatic Cave Pics On Instagram

Martha Hunt shared a new Instagram photo set with her fans today. There were three pictures in total, and showed the stunner posing in a cave.

The first picture was arguably the most dramatic. It showed Martha standing on a pile of rocks, with her body partially inside a tube-shaped opening to the outside. Light streamed in from above, and cast dark shadows on the model.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel placed her hands on either side of the opening. She popped her right knee and angled it towards the camera. Meanwhile, she tilted her head up towards the sun.

The second and third pictures were taken with a different camera setting, which allowed for more light. This meant that more details of the beauty’s look could be seen. In fact, the stunner struck an almost-identical pose in the first two pictures.

Her bikini was a dark color, and featured a classic cut for the top and bottoms. Meanwhile, she sported a pair of flip flops. Martha wore her hair down in loose waves, with her locks falling down the top of her shoulders.

In the final shot, the model stood with her right knee crossed in front of her. She leaned against the rocky side, and placed her right arm above her. Much of her face was left in the shadows.

The captions revealed that the photographer was Helena Christensen, who is co-founder of the Stærk&Christensen studio in New York. Helena is the model and photographer, while the designer is Camila Stærk.

It’s hard to know if these shots were outtakes from a professional shoot, or whether the two were just having fun together. Whatever the case, the pictures seemed to be a hit among her followers. They headed to the comments section to rave about the blonde.

“Martha omg happy new year,” gushed a follower.

“BEST PICTURES EVER,” declared an admirer.

“Wow. These are amazing shots,” expressed a fan.

“MARTHA IS A GODDESS,” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the VS Angel shared another update on November 12 with photos that were taken by Helena. The two images were taken in black-and-white. Martha wore a light-colored bikini, and stood behind a large branch while propping out her right foot. In the first photo, she looked straight at the camera with her right elbow extended out. In the next one, she tilted her head to the right, which left the side of her face in the darkness.