WWE News: Superstar’s Goal Is To ‘Beat Brock Lesnar’s B*tch A**’ In 2020

It appears as if Brock Lesnar has someone else coming after him this year.

It’s always fun when unexpected superstars throw out strong words at others in WWE, but something doesn’t always come from all the talk. With NXT becoming part of the main roster now, there are all sorts of dream match possibilities, but it’s up to WWE what actually happens. Dio Maddin, former announcer on Monday Night Raw, has an idea for a match in 2020 as his goal is to beat Brock Lesnar’s “b*tch a**.”

There are always those people who make resolutions and goals for the new year, but not everyone follows through on them. Dio Maddin is certainly someone who has a very lofty goal for 2020, but it’s one that may end up bringing him more trouble than good.

When the new announce teams were created, Dio Maddin joined the three-man team on Monday Night Raw. On the episode which aired on November 4, 2019, Brock Lesnar went over to the announce table and absolutely demolished Maddin by giving him an F-5 through the set.

The former NFL player appeared to have changed his mind about being an announcer after that as he returned to the WWE Performance Center to begin training again. Now, he’s looking to restart his in-ring career, but he already has one goal that he wishes to accomplish in 2020.

On Saturday afternoon, Maddin hopped on his official Twitter account to post this picture.

WWE

Along with that image, Maddin issued a warning to the current WWE Champion who resides on Monday Night Raw.

“Since everyone’s doing it, 2020 Goals: 1. Beat @BrockLesnar’s b*tch a**.”

After making that tweet, one follower actually asked Maddin if he thought it was a smart move to tag Brock Lesnar. Maddin let the fan know, “I can’t beat his b*tch a** if he doesn’t see it now can I?”

Dio Maddin, whose real name is Brennan Williams, was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury and was released before the next season started.

Maddin went on to be signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, but he never played a single game in the NFL. In 2016, he was signed by WWE and began training at the Performance Center to start wrestling on the NXT brand.

After doing some commentary work for 205 Live, Maddin moved up to be on the announce team for Monday Night Raw. That lasted hardly any time at all due to Brock Lesnar’s vicious attack in early November and now, Dio Maddin is training to get back in the ring. While he may have to make his way up that ladder, he does have a lofty goal for 2020 and it is to get revenge on the WWE Champion.