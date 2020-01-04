Melissa Riso Bares Cleavage In Animal-Print Bustier: ‘I Don’t Play Games’

Melissa Riso treated her Instagram fans to a sexy snap on Friday. The actress looked party-ready in a selfie she took after a photo shoot.

Riso wore an animal-print bustier top that featured gold-colored chains for straps. The look gave the model’s followers on the popular social media platform an ample view of her generous cleavage. The lingerie-inspired shirt also showcased her toned shoulders and arms. She accessorized the outfit with a simple silver chain that included a small sparkly drop pendant that rested near her clavicle.

The brunette beauty wore her hair straight with an off-center part, and she pulled her incredibly long locks into a low ponytail, which she pulled over one of her nearly bare shoulders. She left one piece of hair down to frame her face.

Riso wore a dramatic eye look that featured various shades of brown and sparkly eyeshadow, and she lined her eyes with a soft brown color. Black mascara and perfectly arched and filled eyebrows showed off her big brown eyes. The actress wore matte rose lipstick, and she had rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks. Expertly applied highlights and contours accented Riso’s facial features. In her Instagram story, the celebrity hairstylist credited Angee Garibyan with her makeup and hair.

Instagram users expressed their appreciation for the look and the model’s sentiment in her caption, which advised people to know their own worth. More than 2,100 fans hit the “like” button in half an hour while at least 100 followers also dropped a positive comment in the reply section.

“I want the Unicorn, and she has 2 be a special, cool, funny, intelligent, beautiful, and God-fearing woman, Good luck me in finding her,” replied one fan.

“WOW, Angel, is that what you experience because I see you have a new batch of friends. I’ve never seen them. Well, just one that you kept,” a second social media user wrote.

Loading...

“Hell yeah, that’s the spirit. No games or drama!!!! Have a great weekend,” gushed a third follower, who also included a high-five emoji.

“OMG…it doesn’t get any hotter and sexier than this baby…you are simply gorgeous and stunning, hun,” replied a fourth person, who also included multiple heart eye emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Riso thrilled her fans with a photo of herself lounging in a brown chair wearing a vibrant blue-and-purple string bikini in the days leading up to the new year.