Lori Loughlin’s Plan To Learn Martial Arts Prior To Potential Prison Time Was A Bad Idea, Expert Says

Lori Loughlin is reportedly doing everything she can to prepare her for the worst case scenario of living behind bars.

Lori Loughlin has become the face of the college admissions scandal and it is appearing more and more likely that the former Full House actress could end up spending time behind bars. Thus she’s reportedly doing everything she can to prepare herself for prison life, including hiring a trainer to teach her martial arts. But a prison consultant named John Fuller claims this decision wasn’t really in the star’s best interest, according to Fox News.

It appears that Loughlin’s intention for learning martial arts is to be able to have the skills to defend herself in prison if necessary. However, Fuller said that she should instead be worried about blending in with the crowd and not making herself a target.

“Whoever gave her that advice — was clearly the worst advice that she’s received thus far. If she thinks she’s going to go in there and bully other inmates or actually defend herself she’s wrong,” he said, explaining that this alone would cause other inmates to target her.

Fuller then told a horrific story about a Brazilian jiu-jitsu professor who was sent to prison for raping and then killing his 1-year-old son. Other prisoners learned of the horrible acts he had committed and then proceeded to gang rape him for hours. Fuller’s reason for telling this story was to explain that even those trained to be able to defend themselves will be facing a tremendously tough crowd in prison.

There have been other celebrities who have spent time in prison and have come out of it okay, like Martha Stewart for example. Stewart made friends in prison instead of picking fights. Fuller suggests that Loughlin doesn’t go into prison with the intention of fighting, if life behind bars does end up being her fate.

“If [Loughlin] is with a prison consultant and she’s practicing fighting, then obviously they are preparing her to be in disrespectful situations and that doesn’t happen often in prison camps because people behave themselves down to that particular custody level.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannuli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribery funds to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California. They also reportedly tried to falsely present their daughters as crew recruits. Unlike others involved in this scandal, the couple has chosen not to take a plea deal and is instead fighting the hefty charges against them. They could face significant time behind bars if convicted.