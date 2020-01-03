Stassie Karanikolaou Goes ‘From Sober To Drunky Stas’ In Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou spent her New Year’s Day partying on a yacht with friends and she was sure to share some memories from the outing on her Instagram feed. In a new series of photos, the model rocked a tiny white and pink two-piece as she showed her progression from sober to “drunky.”

The photos showed Stassie sitting on the edge of a boat alongside close friend Carter Gregory. In the background, more yachts could be seen floating in the beautiful blue waters. The evening sun appeared to be setting on the pals, as golden rays shined down on them.

Stassie looked ready to soak up the sun in a white bikini with what looked to be a small, pink horseshoe pattern throughout. Her top featured a low-cut neckline that just barely covered her busty chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out on the sides and at the center.

The model’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a matching V-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini sat low on her waist, while the sides came up high on her hips to emphasize Stassie’s curvy figure.

Stassie’s only accessory was a silver bracelet on her wrist. She appeared to be rocking a subtle makeup look as well, including pink blush and bright highlighter. Her long, blond hair was pulled into a sleek ponytail behind her head.

Stassie looked incredibly cozy next to Carter, who rocked an open, yellow button-down and patterned swim trunks. In the first photo, Carter sat close to Stassie and put his arm around her waist. Stassie held a White Claw beverage in her hand and leaned in close to Carter, giving the camera a sultry gaze.

The sky turned a purple-orange color in the second photo as Stassie leaned back into Carter’s lap and smiled up at him while he kissed her forehead.

In the third photo, night fell as Stassie lay on her stomach beside her other friend, Matt James. The angle gave fans a glimpse of the model’s round derriere in her tiny thong.

The post garnered more than 788,000 likes and more than 2,400 comments as fans tried to figure out if Stassie and Carter were dating. The duo appeared to be joking with their intimacy, though, as Stassie insisted in a comment that they are just friends and Carter is dating another man.

Still, many of Stassie’s followers commented that her rumored ex-boyfriend, YouTuber Zane Hijazi, is likely “punching the air” over losing this babe.

Stassie has been a popular face on Instagram ever since she became close friends with Kylie Jenner, who often appears on Stassie’s feed. In fact, just last week, the two stars posed together wearing matching PVC coats, and their fans went crazy.