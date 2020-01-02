‘Riverdale’ Hottie Vanessa Morgan Greets The New Year By Flaunting Her Booty In A Sexy White Bridal Bikini

Vanessa Morgan welcomed in the new year by posting two photos of herself wearing a skin-baring white bridal bikini, which she shared with her 7.4 million followers on Instagram.

In the first snap, the 27-year-old Finding Carter star was seen sitting on what seems like an edge of a yacht with her backside facing the camera, flaunting her perky derriere, a small canned beverage beside her. Although she managed to show her face sideways while smiling. One tiny but major detail caught the eye of many onlookers — the face of her fiancé, White Sox pitcher, Michael Kopech, was “tattooed” on her curvy behind.

The next pic showed Vanessa holding the canned beverage, seemingly drinking it. Her backside was still facing the camera. The beautiful turquoise waters and the shining sun served as the backdrop.

The actress was clad in an all-white bikini set that had her initials on the bikini thong. The letters “VMK” seemingly stands for Vanessa Morgan Kopech. She also wore a white cap that says “Bride.” The headgear also had a short veil at the back. Although she was spending time in the middle of the ocean, Vanessa wore a full face of makeup that included groomed eyebrows, thick mascara with falsies, bronzer, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

The Shannara Chronicles star wore a pearl choker, her big diamond engagement ring, as well as what seems like a pair of diamond stud earrings as her accessories. She also wore her long brunette tresses down for the shoot.

The Riverdale actress’s fans were happy to ogle her perky behind as they flocked to the comment section of the post to shower her with compliments. While other admirers and fellow celebrities sent their best wishes.

“Ranging and banging in the New Year!” Riverdale co-star Drew Ray Tanner wrote.

“Let that bum see the sun every day! Such good cheeks,” Kelly Ripa commented.

“And that’s different from your everyday life, how?? Happy New Year!!” Skeet Ulrich added.

“Happy new year! I hope this year brings you endless happiness and joy!” a fan wrote.

While Marisol Nichols dropped a hands up and a heart emoji.

Vanessa was apparently hanging out with another co-star, Camila Mendes. The two were seen singing and dancing in a moving yacht in an Instagram post by Camila. The friends were reportedly celebrating New Year’s Eve and Vanessa’s bridal party.

In a report by Bustle, Vanessa got engaged to Michael back in July of 2019. The actress took to her social media account to announce that they are officially engaged. The athlete reportedly proposed to the actress in front of a stunning waterfall in Arizona.