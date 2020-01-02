Melissa Gorga, 40, Slays In A Plunging Leopard-Print Swimsuit In Hot New Photo

The 'RHONJ' star showed plenty of skin in her skin-tight animal-print swimsuit.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga left her Instagram fans floored this week after she shared a seriously sizzling photo of herself rocking a plunging skin-tight leopard-print swimsuit. The gorgeous reality star didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination in the seriously sexy one-piece, which perfectly showed off her enviable curves.

The first shot in the two-photo upload showed Melissa looking years younger than her actual age of 40-years-old as she gave the camera a big smile while she and her famous family undertook the Xtreme Mayan Zipline Adventure in in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The beauty posed inside a large cave filled with ocean water as she put her seriously fit and toned body on display in her wild swimsuit.

Melissa – who had her hair in a long plait that draped over her left shoulder – proudly flaunted her body confidence in her slinky one-piece, which plunged pretty low to show off her décolletage and also featured cut-outs that stretched low under her arms and around her back to show off even more skin.

The animal-print bathing suit also featured a high-cut design at the bottom to showcase her toned legs and her impressive all-over tan.

The stunning star, who’s sister-in-law to her fellow RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice, revealed that the swimsuit was from her own New Jersey boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga, as she tagged its official Instagram page in her post from south of the border.

The snap was actually one of two Melissa shared with her fans.

Also included in the upload posted earlier this week was a second photo that showed her posing alongside husband Joe Gorga and their three children, 14-year-old Antonia, 12-year-old Gino, and 9-year-old Joey.

The gorgeous couple posed either side of their brood as Joe flashed his impressive muscles while shirtless in a pair of tropical swim shorts.

For the second snap, Melissa accessorized her fierce swimsuit look with a white fedora with a wide black band placed on her head.

The upload has received more than 51,000 likes as well as plenty of comments from fans.

One fan commented on Melissa’s photos, “That swim suit!!! Fireeeee.”

“Melissa looking stunning as always,” another said, “defo a super women.”

Others commented on just how much her kids have grown up, with one person telling the reality star, “Omg the boys have grown! Catching up with Dad.”

The latest look at the Gorga family’s Mexican vacation comes shortly after the mom of three shared another upload that left fans begging for more.

That time, the beauty hit the beach in a strapless light gold bikini. She showed off her flawless body in two different poses while she hit the sand, both standing tall and relaxing on a large beach hammock to show off all her obvious hard work at the gym.