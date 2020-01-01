Ana Cheri Flaunts Incredible Curves & Toned Midsection In Latest Instagram Update

The Instagram model left little to the imagination in her revealing outfit.

On January 1, American model Ana Cheri celebrated the start of 2020 by sharing a tantalizing Instagram video with her 12.5 million followers.

The brief clip, taken with Ana’s smartphone, shows the former Playboy Playmate standing in front of a floor-length mirror in her bathroom. A sizable vanity and a glass door shower can be seen in the background. The social media sensation sizzled in a white tank top and a pair of low-cut pink underwear. She stared at her phone as she lifted her shirt to show off her washboard abs. Ana also shimmied her sculpted hips, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only her sparkling engagement ring.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her nails, however, were manicured and painted a flattering coral color.

In the caption, the digital influencer gave her followers well wishes for the new year. She then proceeded to advertise for her six-week fitness challenge. She noted that the challenge, which has been made available to download as an eBook, consists of an intensive workout program and nutritional meal plans.

Many of Ana’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“SHAPELY BODY AND FIGURE U HAVE GORGEOUS LOOKS,” gushed a passionate fan.

“You have a great perfect body,” said another commenter, adding a string of fire, flower, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re a hottie,” added a different devotee.

“You are so amazingly beautiful sweetheart,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The video appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 50,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Ana has flaunted her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she drove fans wild by sharing a series of sizzling snaps that were taken during the summer. The photos show the model wearing numerous bikinis and revealing workout gear. That post has racked up more than 290,000 likes since it was uploaded.