Model Danielle Knudson Gets Totally Naked, Only Rocking Cowboy Boots In Hot New Snapshot

Danielle Knudson looked smoking hot in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Knudson regularly shows off her killer figure in a wide-range of sexy ensembles that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and nude photos as well. So far, the blond bombshell has racked up a following of over 497,000 fans on the platform and with each and every photo that she shares, she earns rave reviews.

In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the beauty stunned as she struck a pose in front of a plain black background. For the occasion, Knudson struck a pose in profile, looking over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face. She wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

The model left virtually nothing to the imagination, going totally naked in the photo while showing off her toned and tanned body in the process. Knudson covered her chest with her hands and the only accessory that she wore were a pair of black and white over-the-knee boots that had a large heel. In the caption of the image, she told her fans that she was leaving it all behind her and looking onto the next year while thanking fans who have supported her.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 3,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her NSFW outfit. A few more simply flooded the post with flame, heart, and star emoji rather than words.

“Surround yourself with people who are positive, also maybe an air traffic controller to help with the flight delays, have an amazing new year,” one follower raved.

Loading...

“And i will keep you sexy Danielle,” another wrote, adding a flame and red heart emoji.

“I like the boots also sharp. You are stunning,” a third Instagrammer commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Knudson stunned in another smoking hot photo, that time rocking an outfit that was sexy, only a little less revealing than her most recent post. In that particular shot, Knudson was clad in a black sports bra and ripped leggings while her taut tummy and toned legs were on full display. It comes as no shock that the photo earned her a ton of attention from fans.