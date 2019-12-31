Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Pulls Down Denim Shorts & Flaunts Perky Derriere In Latest Instagram Posts

The Brazilian model sizzled in her risque ensemble.

On December 31, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez celebrated New Year’s Eve by uploading provocative photos for her two million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The two seperate posts, that are nearly identical, show the stunner posing on an open street with beautiful trees in the background. The winner of the Miss BumBum pageant wore a colorful sports bra adorned with the Pepsi logo and a pair of denim shorts, that had been pulled down to her thighs. Fans were able to get a full view of Suzy’s blue, mesh thong underwear. She accessorized the sexy look with chunky white sneakers from the Korean company, Fila, and a pair of matching ankle socks.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a high ponytail and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The application included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

Throughout the photoshoot, the model changed up her poses and expression. In the first upload, she turned away from the photographer and arched her back, flaunting her perky derriere. Her long, lean legs were also put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Suzy held onto three metallic balloons, with one reading, “Feliz Ano Novo,” which translates in English to “Happy New Year.”

The 29-year-old altered her position for the following post by raising her arms and looking over her shoulder to gazed seductively into the camera.

In each of the photo’s captions, the social media sensation wrote that she hoped her dedicated followers have a wonderful New Year. In addition, she proceeded to state that the provocative posts were her gift to the press.

Fans were quick to reciprocate Suzy’s thoughtful message.

“Miss World Suzy!!!!! Happy new year [sic] Suzy!!!” wrote one commenter.

Many of Suzy’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the posts’ comments section.

“Beautiful body,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Perfect i [sic] love you you are very beautiful,” said a different devotee.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Suzy has shown off her fit physique on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she sizzled in a low-cut black bra. That provocative post appears to be a fan favorite, as it has been liked over 17,000 times since it was shared.