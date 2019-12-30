Demi Rose Flashes Booty In Tiny String Bikini & Oversized Sun Hat On A Yacht: ‘Permanent Vacation’

Demi Rose Mawby heated up Instagram in a thong bikini for her latest snapshot, which she shared with her fans on Monday afternoon.

In the sexy picture, Demi is seen lounging on a yacht in her string bikini as she showcased her world-famous booty. The British beauty was on her stomach as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare on her face while also displaying her tiny waist, long and lean legs, and toned arms.

The model accessorized with a large sun hat on her head and a full face of makeup. Demi’s glam look featured dark eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering glow. She added dramatic pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink tint to her full lips.

The model had her long, dark brown hair styled in flirty waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder in the photo. In the background of the shot, a gorgeous ocean scene is visible, as Demi joked that she was on a “permanent vacation,” revealing that she was spending time in Mexico when the photo was taken.

Meanwhile, Demi’s nearly 12 million followers fell in love with the racy shot, clicking the like button over 131,000 likes and leaving more than 940 comments in less than an hour after the photo was posted online.

“Yo not anyone can have over 100 comments in just 3 mins. You definitely are a goddess,” one of Demi’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“I envy your permanent vacation but I love to see your photos about it. Looks Gorgeous,” another adoring fan told the model.

“Demi this photo is almost too hot to handle! You’re [sic] pictures seem to get sexier with every post, but your fans are not complaining. We love you and that gorgeous figure of yours,” a third comment read.

“Hey gorgeous, you looking amazing as always. Wish I was there with you. You are one awesome, amazing, beautiful young woman,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure online and often shows off her curves in tight dresses, low-cut tops, and racy bathing suits. Just one day before her string bikini yacht photo, the model rocked a metallic bikini top and a black wig in front of a gorgeous sunset.

The post was a huge hit among Demi Rose Mawby’s fans and has racked up more than 433,000 likes while earning over 3,000 comments for the fan favorite model.