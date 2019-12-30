Justin Bieber Says He Has ‘Good Hands’ After Scoring Hockey Goal & Wife Hailey Bieber Agrees

Justin Bieber posted several videos of himself playing hockey on his Instagram account on Saturday, December 28.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer stated he has “good hands” in the caption of one of his posts. His wife, Hailey Bieber, agreed to the statement with a single comment saying, “fact.”

In a report by ET, the 25-year-old singer posted a number of videos from the game throughout the day and celebrated his goal with a good-natured, suggestive joke.

The latest share and the cute, flirty exchange between the married couple was a huge hit among Justin’s 123 million followers on the social media platform. It amassed over 2.8 million likes and more than 5,000 comments in just 24 hours of being live. Friends and fans flocked to the comments section of the post and reacted to the singer’s caption. Some wrote compliments as well.

“Wow Hailey, I see how it is,” wrote one admirer.

“Nice goal Justin! Congrats! Now I see why Hailey agrees,” commented a fan followed by a laughing emoji.

“Guys it’s not what you think! Hailey is just referring to the fact that he just knows how to hold a camera!” a third Instagram user added, jokingly.

Justin’s manager Scooter Braun also joined in the fun and dropped high five emoji, while Justin’s BFF Alfredo Flores commented two laughing emoji.

The singer shared another Instagram update on Sunday where Hailey and his sisters Jazmyn, Allie, and Bay were seen spending time together. The model was holding Justin’s baby sister Bay on her lap, while Jazmyn and Allie were seated beside Hailey. Justin captioned the adorable snapshot with an adoring statement referring to his treasured females.

On December 20, Justin shared a sultry snapshot of himself and his wife, where the lovers were seen in a black-and-white photo from their Calvin Klein photoshoot. The singer captioned the pic with a holiday message dedicated to Hailey.

In the coming year, the singer is reported to release a new album after four years of hiatus. His last album Purpose was released in 2015. In the new album, Justin will reportedly address his mental health struggles and his love for Hailey, as well as how their relationship came to be. Fans of the singer are overly excited for the new release.

Justin posted several Instagram updates on when he will release his new music. In one post, the singer hinted on several dates – December 31, noon time, then January 3, at the same time of day, as well as on January 4, followed by the hashtag “#2020.”